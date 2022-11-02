Precast Concrete Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network/ —Precast Concrete Market – Segmented by Element (Floors & Roofs, Walls & Barriers, Columns & beams, Utility Vaults, Girders, Pipes and Paving slabs), by Construction Type (Elemental Construction, Permanent modular buildings, and Relocatable Buildings), by End-Use (Non-residential and Residential) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The precast concrete market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the precast concrete market.

Precast Concrete Industry Outlook

The global precast concrete market size is USD 127.4 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 189.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, and modern building techniques creates growth opportunities for the precast concrete market. The increasing disposable income of people in developing countries and the changing preferences of construction methods increase reliance on modern construction techniques, which drive the precast concrete market growth.

Factors Affecting the Precast Concrete Industry Over the Forecast Period:

An increase in population and rapid urbanization, which leads to growth in infrastructure investment and industrialization translating to many new construction projects, will fuel the precast concrete market. In addition, reducing construction project lead time and the cost is one of the key factors for the growth of the precast concrete market.

Ease of removal and installation is one of the key benefits associated with precast concrete. Due Economic downturn in major regions created a significant challenge for the industry to overcome the economic crisis.

One of the major opportunities for the precast concrete sector is the rise in new construction projects in emerging economies.

However, the lack of awareness about the precast concrete method among end-users is one of the industry’s threats, hampers the growth of the precast concrete market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Precast Concrete Market:

The precast concrete market has a major impact due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The global economy has disturbed so much, which affects the investment in advanced technologies such as precast concrete. Also, due to the shutdown of operations, construction companies had a huge loss that may affect the precast concrete market. It is expected that post-COVID-19, the market will take a V-recovery pattern during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global precast concrete market study based on elements, construction type, and end-user.

Based on the element, the precast concrete market has been segmented into –

Floors & Roofs

Walls & Barriers

Columns & Beams

Utility Vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving Slabs

Based on the construction type, the precast concrete market has been segmented into–

Elemental construction

Permanent modular buildings

Relocatable buildings

Based on the end-user, the precast concrete market has been segmented into –

Non-residential

Residential

Precast Concrete Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global precast concrete market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share of the total global precast concrete market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Global Precast Concrete Market Competitors Includes –

The global precast concrete market is fairly consolidated, with the presence of key players across the globe. The key player operating in the global precast concrete market are –

Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

Atco Group

Balfour Beatty PLC

Bouygues Construction

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

CRH PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Kiewit Corporation

Laing O’rourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Red Sea Housing Services

Skanska Ab

Taisei Corporation.

The precast concrete market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from the primary interviews with industry experts.

Precast Concrete Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Precast Concrete Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Precast Concrete Market: Target Audience