Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network/ —The global industrial sodium chloride market size was valued at USD 28.2 Billion in 2020 and reach USD 32.12 billion in 2027, with a 2.34% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Sodium chloride is considered one of the primary raw materials in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals; hence, growth in this industry will directly affect the industrial sodium chloride market over the forecast period. Industries are heavily investing in using sodium chloride for deicing instead of installing heavy, costly machinery.

Factors Affecting the Industrial Sodium Chloride Industry Over the Forecast Period-

High demands for sod ash, chlorine, and caustic soda across various industries are expected to boost the growth of the sodium chloride market as it is one of the major raw materials for these products.

In the cold region, demand for industrial sodium chloride is rising as industrial sodium chloride is used as a low-cost raw material for de-icing the snow and for the production of high-end alkali products.

Favorable physical and chemical properties have led to an increase in the demand in the food & beverage industry, which affirmatively affects the growth of the industrial sodium chloride market.

Increasing demand for mineral salts may decrease sodium chloride sales as mineral salt is a potential substitute. This is expected to hinder the industrial sodium chloride market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Sodium Chloride Market:

Industrial sodium chloride market had a significant impact on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in severely affected areas, which has disrupted the industry’s supply and demand chain. Due to COVID-19, many end-use sectors completely stopped their operations, resulting in decreased sales of industrial sodium chloride and negatively impacting the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global industrial sodium chloride market study based on product, applications, and regional industries.

Based on the product, the industrial sodium chloride market has been segmented into–

Seawater Solution

Rock Mines Solution

Brine Solution

Based on the applications, the industrial sodium chloride market has been segmented into –

Oil Field

Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Textile

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global industrial sodium chloride market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the total global industrial sodium chloride market, North America and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Competitors Includes –

The global Industrial sodium chloride market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the global industrial sodium chloride market are –

Tata Chemicals Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Dampier Salt Ltd.

Salinen Austria AG

China National Salt Industry Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Swiss Salt Works AG

Cheetham Salt Limited

The Dow Chemical Company.

The Industrial Sodium Chloride Market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from primary interviews.

Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Target Audience