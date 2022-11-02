UV Filters in Personal Care Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network/UV Filters in Personal Care Market: Information by Type (Organic UV Filters and Inorganic UV Filters), by Application (Skincare, Cosmetics, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The UV filters in the personal care market report cover a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the UV filters in personal care industry.

UV Filters in Personal Care Market Industry Overview:

The UV filters in personal care market size are expected to reach USD 965 million by 2025, by projecting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025). In personal care, UV filters are generally used to limit or prevent damaged skin, hair from the harmful UV rays. UV filters are likely to witness an increase in demand during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of sun protection lotions and cosmetic items. Climate change and ozone layer depletion are also responsible for driving the market for UV filters.

Factors Affecting the UV Filters in Personal Care Market Over the Forecast Period:

Long term exposure to UV radiation certainly leads to aging, termed as photoaging. Therefore, there is a huge rise in demand for anti-aging products due to the rising geriatric population across the globe. With the technological advancement in the beauty industry, there is a huge revolution in anti-aging products, which drives the growth of UV filters in personal care market.

The government has imposed strict rules and regulations on UV filters, especially applied in the US; therefore, various UV filters and chemicals yet not approved by the FDA.

Increasing concerns about skin cancer and various skin-related diseases are estimated to fuel the personal care market’s UV filters. Considering its varied benefits, including the protection against tanning, sunburn, and other diseases, UV filters’ demand is continuously increasing in personal care products. Raising awareness about skin diseases, which boosts the demand for suns-cream lotion.

The well-established channels for distribution of cosmetics, which helps international and regional players in easy flow of products ordered to the consumers, are further expected to drive the demand for personal care products, which is offering growth to the UV filters in personal care market.

Impact of COVID-19 on UV Filters in Personal Care Market:

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many industries have suffered from similar issues, such as a halt in production, lack of raw material supply due to the imposition of lockdown in various nations, especially during April-May 2020. This, in turn, has decreased the demand for UV filter-based personal care products, backed by the decrease in the export and import of personal care products, owing to the less exposure to sun rays during the lockdown. Therefore, a considerable negative impact can be estimated in the UV filters in personal care market in 2020.

UV Filters in Personal Care Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the UV filters in personal care market research study that have been segmented into based on type and application.

By Type, the UV Filters in Personal Care Market has been segmented into –

Organic UV Filters

Inorganic UV Filters

By Application, the UV Filters in Personal Care Market has been segmented into –

Skincare

Cosmetics

Others (Haircare)

UV Filters in Personal Care Market: Geographical Outlook

The UV filters in personal care market have been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global UV filters in personal care market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the UV filters in personal care market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key UV Filters in Personal Care Market Competitors:

The UV filters in the personal care market have a few market players operating across the globe. The key UV filters in personal care market players operating in the global market include –

Symrise AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novacyl

BASF SE

Sensient Technologies

TRI-K Industries

3V Sigma

Evonik Industries AG

Chemspec Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.

Merck KGaA

The UV filters in personal care market report provide a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

UV Filters in Personal Care Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

UV Filters in Personal Care Market: Target Audience