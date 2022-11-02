North America Cheese Powder Market Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Cheese Powder Industry Overview

The North America Cheese Powder Market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods owing to a time-constrained lifestyle. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects associated with synthetic food ingredients is further driving the growth of natural ingredients, such as cheese powders, in the region.

Consumers around the world are demanding convenient solutions that can help with their busy lifestyles and simplify nutritional requirements. Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals are becoming an essential part of human life. These meals are preferred due to their nutritional values, ease of preparation, and availability of a wide selection. These meals have played a significant role in the growth of the food & beverage industry and are highly popular among end-users.

The U.S. fast-food industry has witnessed tremendous growth from being a mere USD 6 billion industry in 1970 to more than USD 250 billion in 2019. People have been increasingly focusing on the ingredients and flavors used in the food products along with their origin. This changing trend has pushed manufacturers to offer new and innovative ingredients, helping the growth of the market.

North America Cheese Powder Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America cheese powder market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Romano, Swiss and Other.

The cheddar cheese powder segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 40%. Cheddar cheese is a ripened, hard cheese and has a long shelf life.

Other cheese powders including Blue cheese, Romano, and Swiss. These are also gaining popularity owing to their exotic taste. These products are anticipated to grow considerably on account of their utilization in a wide range of applications, such as snack seasonings, salad dressings, dips, sauces, and topical snack coatings.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces, Flavors, Ready-To-Eat and Others.

In terms of revenue, the snacks application segment dominated the market with a share of 26.9% in 2020. The global sales of snacks totaled approximately USD 519.6 billion in 2020 and North America held a significant share of it.

Flavors are expected to be one of the fastest-growing applications over the forecast period. Cheese powder is a popular flavoring agent with a natural origin and long shelf life without the addition of preservatives. Consumers are favoring natural ingredient-based food products owing to growing awareness related to the ill effects of synthetic flavors, which is responsible for the high demand for clean label products in North America.

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive and is driven by consumer demand and innovative product offerings. The market presents several growth opportunities for new participants owing to the easy availability of raw materials. The continuous shift in consumer preferences has helped stir up the market, which used to be limited to cheddar cheese powder.

Some prominent players in the North America Cheese Powder market include

Land O’lakes, Inc.

Kerry

The Kraft Heinz Company

Lactosan A/S

Adm

All American Foods

Commercial Creamery Company

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.

Agropur

