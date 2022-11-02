What are the growth opportunities of Animal Wound Care market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal Wound Care Industry Overview

The global Animal Wound Care Market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increased demand for non-invasive surgeries and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the growth. Increasing disposable income in developing countries is expected to further fuel the market. According to Aratana therapeutics report, around 25 million dogs had undergone surgeries in the U.S. in 2019 and among them, around 5.5 million suffered from postoperative pain.

Like other industries, the animal health industry has also been significantly affected in COVID -19 due to the slow movement of the small businesses, service providers, and consumers paused to the social distancing norms and other restrictions. In many countries, the impact of COVID-19 was amplified through other occurrences, such as the African swine fever in Europe and wildfires in the western USA. After the initial shock and confusion about the pandemic, companies and governments soon started taking corrective actions to help the economy and businesses recover. Resumption of pet clinic visits also observed during the 3rd quarter of 2020, thus gradually recovering the revenue.

Animal Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal wound care market on the basis of product, animal type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Wound Care Products, Advanced Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products and Therapy Devices.

The surgical wound care products segment dominated the market for animal wound care and held the largest revenue share of 40.6% in 2020. Surgical wound care products include sutures and staplers and tissue adhesives.

products include sutures and staplers and tissue adhesives. The skin glue/tissue adhesives segment held a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of veterinary surgeries and growing adoption of surgical wound products.

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Companion Animal and Livestock Animal.

The companion animal segment dominated the market for animal wound care and held the largest revenue share of over 64.0% in 2020.

The livestock animal segment is also expected to show significant growth owing to increased demand for animal protein and growing consumer awareness about high-quality products.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare and Research Institutes.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market for animal wound care and held the largest revenue share of 44.2% in 2020 owing to faster diagnosis, helping patients avail treatment at the earliest.

The home care segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. Nationwide lockdowns helped pet parents be more aware and trained regarding their pet’s health, propelling growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Retail, E-commerce and Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market for animal wound care and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020 owing to its high accessibility and affordability.

The e-commerce segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to various advantages such as increased convenience for patients, not willing to purchase wound care products from retail or hospital pharmacies.

Animal Wound Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market players are investing in strategies including regional expansion, product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the market for animal wound care.

Some prominent players in the global Animal Wound Care market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Virbac

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

Innovacyn, Inc.

Robinson Healthcare

NEOGEN Corporation

KeriCure, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Animal Wound Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter