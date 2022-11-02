Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Industry Overview

The global Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Significant increase in the number of endoscopic procedures and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Owing to the advantages of endoscopy over open surgeries, significant cost savings, and favorable government reimbursement policies, the demand for endoscopy is increasing. This coupled with the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools has created a need for advanced visualization techniques. As a result, various manufacturers are focusing on introducing systems and components with better visualization capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a division of Hoya Corporation announced the launch of J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes that offers renowned image quality and enhanced mobility.

The endoscopy visualization systems segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Endoscopy is being widely used in various medical specialties such as gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, pulmonology, ENT, and others. Rising usage of high definition systems and increasing prevalence of cancer are factors favoring the growth of the segment. According to the WHO, the number of new bladder cancer cases is projected to rise from 573,000 in 2020 to 767,000 by 2030. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for newborns hearing screening are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopy visualization systems market on the basis of product type, resolution type, and region.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Endoscopic Visualization Systems and Endoscopy Visualization Components.

In 2020, the endoscopic visualization systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.5%. This can be attributed to technological advancements to enhance imaging capabilities.

Endoscopy visualization components include camera heads, lights sources, video processors, suction pumps, high definition monitors, insufflators, and others. The rising geriatric population and the growing number of endoscopic procedures are key factors responsible for the expansion of the segment.

Based on the Resolution Type Insights, the market is segmented into 4K and FHD Resolution.

In terms of resolution type, the 4K segment dominated the market for endoscopy visualization systems and held the largest revenue share of 59.8% in 2020. The segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

FHD resolution provides a cost-effective alternative especially in developing economies. This combined with the easy availability of the products and rising awareness among the patient population is contributing to the expansion of the segment.

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Strong distribution network, geographical footprints in key markets, and continuous focus on product innovation are factors rendering a prominent position to the company in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Endoscopy Visualization Systems market include

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC,

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew plc

CONMED Corporation

PENTAX Medical

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

