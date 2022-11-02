Drug Testing Market Size to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2028 | Key Players and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug Testing Industry Overview

The global Drug Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Drug abuse and addiction is a global problem, affecting millions of people. As per the World Drug Report published by UNODC, in 2019, around 35.0 million people were suffering from drug use disorders globally. Such a high rate of drug abuse and substance use disorders has created a major demand for innovative tests to prevent, treat, and manage such cases. Several key players operating in this space are introducing innovative and efficient products to meet this growing demand.

For instance, in June 2019, Quidel Corporation received the U.S. FDA’s 510(k) clearance to market its fluorescence immunoassay—Quidel Triage TOX Drug Screen, 94600. This is intended for detecting the presence of metabolites or drugs in urine. Moreover, in June 2020, Cordant Health Solutions offered video-observed oral fluid drug testing to help courts & government agencies to monitor participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. This aided in combating several challenges faced by people with substance abuse disorders during the pandemic.

Drug Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug testing market on the basis of product type, sample type, drug type, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices and Services.

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 34.3%. The increasing launch of advanced consumables that provide improved solutions to make testing easy, accurate, and fast have accelerated the market growth.

The services segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020. An increase in strategic initiatives being undertaken by various companies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to support public safety and government agencies, has propelled the segmental growth.

Based on the Sample Type Insights, the market is segmented into Urine Samples, Oral Fluid Samples, Hair Samples and Other Samples.

The urine samples segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.8% in 2020. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the oral fluid sample segment accounted for the significant market share as it is a quicker and less invasive sample to collect at the roadside.

Based on the Drug Type Insights, the market is segmented into Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD and Others.

The cannabis /marijuana segment dominated the drug testing market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.9% in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that marijuana or cannabis is the most commonly used illicit substance in key markets, thus creating a high demand for its testing kits and instruments.

The Opioids segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. This high share can be attributed to increased opioid crises in key markets including North America and the introduction of innovative opioid testing solutions.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Drug Testing Laboratories, Workplaces, Hospitals and Others.

Drug testing laboratories dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2020. This high share can be attributed to their wide acceptance due to their accurate results.

Workplaces are projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the rising use of substance abuse screening in pre-employment as well as random drug tests to ensure drug-free premises.

Drug Testing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Strong distribution network, geographical footprints in key markets, and continuous focus on product innovation are factors rendering a prominent position to the company in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Drug Testing market include

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Abbott Laboratories

Quidel Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

LabCorp

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA

Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc.

Cordant Health Solutions

Legacy Medical Services, LLC

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

