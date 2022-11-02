Which segment accounted for the largest Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Reusable Water Bottle Industry Overview

The Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing threat of plastic pollution, coupled with the severe environmental consequences of single-use and disposable water bottles, is propelling the demand for reusable bottles. An average reusable bottle ranges from USD 5 to USD 10. An average plastic bottle costs around USD 1 but could range up to USD 3 depending on the type. Although plastic bottles are cheaper per bottle, they are much more expensive in the long run, both in terms of individual spending and environmental degradation.

Consumers across the region are increasingly opting for reusable water bottles at workplaces, colleges, schools, and homes. These reusable bottles reduce the plastic burden on landfills, the main cause of groundwater pollution. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the harmful environmental effects of disposable and single-use plastic bottles, along with a significant increase in plastic waste in oceans and landfills, is promoting the use of reusable water bottles.

Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe reusable water bottle market on the basis of material, type, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Glass, Aluminum, Plastic, Silicone, Steel and Others (Copper, Brass).

In terms of revenue, the plastic segment dominated the market with a share of over 32.0% in 2020. The demand for plastic-based reusable bottles is increasing among consumers owing to the large availability of the product as a result of the low cost of manufacturing by producers.

The steel segment is projected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Since water is packed in plastic bottles for long durations under various conditions dissolves harmful chemicals from the bottle surface, and thereby does not meet the safe drinking water standards and is unfit and unhealthy for consumption.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Insulated and Non-insulated.

In terms of revenue, the non-insulated segment dominated the market with a share of over 77.0% in 2020. Aided by local government initiatives, various European countries have been installing water refilling stations at public places.

The insulated segment is projected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. The segment growth is fueled by the increasing demand for thermal water insulation in varied climates.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

In terms of revenue, the offline segment dominated the market with a share of 87.0% in 2020. The offline channel includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores.

The online segment is projected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the penetration of e-commerce and smart devices, easy payment options, and discount offers are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Europe Reusable Water Bottle Regional Outlook

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

France

Great Britain

Spain

Italy

Key Companies Profile

The European market for reusable water bottle is highly fragmented due to the presence of a few established players and several small and medium companies. The impact of major players on the market is quite high as a majority of them have vast distribution networks to reach out to a large customer base. A majority of the new companies in the market are focusing on establishing a portfolio of stainless-steel bottles as they are naturally BPA-free and an excellent alternative to single-use plastics.

Some prominent players in the global Europe Reusable Water Bottle market include

Tupperware Brands Corporation

SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG

Hydaway

24 Bottles

Hydro Flask

Klean Kanteen

Contigo

CamelBak Products, LLC

Laken

Ball Corporation

Thermos L.L.C.

S’well

Chilly’s Bottles Limited

