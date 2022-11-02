Flavored Syrup Is Forecast To Expand At A Moderate CAGR of Close to 5% Over 2031

Newly-released flavored syrup industry analysis shows that global sales enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth ofin 2020, to total a valuation of. Fruit flavoured syrup marked growth ofto reach, while vanilla flavored syrup was upto close in on a valuation of

Overall demand for flavored syrup has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to growing demand for customized flavors in food & beverages. While household demand for flavoured syrup is being triggered by growing consumption of soda, cocktails, and bakery products, its demand in food processing is being driven by expanding specialty bakery and confectionery products demand.

Prominent Key Players Of The Flavored Syrup Market Survey Report:

Tate & Lyle

Monin Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson

Torani

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Starbucks Coffee Company

Smucker’s

Walden Farms

Fox Syrups

B&G Foods

Others

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth over the forecast period, accounting for over 9% CAGR.

In 2020, North America held the highest market share of around 34%, followed by Europe.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for over 60% of global demand for flavored syrup. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 3.9 Bn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

Fruit flavoured syrup commanded highest revenue share of 38% in 2020, while the market for vanilla flavoured syrup is estimated to witness the fastest growth.

In terms of end use, revenue through dairy product manufacturers is expected to grow by 60 BPS.

“New flavors and ‘natural’ positioning of products are key for the success of flavored syrup manufacturers, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Consumers are constantly drifting towards sugar-free products, which indicates ingredients labelled sugar-free are likely to gain string foothold at the cost of high-sugar ingredients. Some manufacturers of flavored syrup have already started to populate their portfolio with sugar-free variants, and it is highly likely that over the coming years, around one-third of demand will come from the sugar-free category.

Market Segments Covered in Flavored Syrup Industry Analysis

By Flavor Fruit Flavored Syrup Chocolate Flavored Syrup Vanilla Flavored Syrup Other Flavor Syrups

By End Use Household Consumption of Flavored Syrup Flavored Syrup for Bakery and Confectionery Flavored Syrup for HoReCa Flavored Syrup for Dairy Product Manufacturers Flavored Syrup Other Applications

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Flavored Syrup Modern Trade of Flavored Syrup Flavored Syrup Sold at Convenience Stores Flavored Syrup Sold at Specialty Food Stores Flavored Syrup Sold through Other Sales Channels



