Bistoury Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—The global bistoury market size is expected to witness a modest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Bistoury is a small and sharp knife that is mainly used for surgery. It is a long, narrow, straight, or curved blade made of solidified & tempered steel, stainless steel, or high carbon steel. Bistoury is also known as a scalpel or lancet blade. The rising trend for disposable and reusable bistoury is expected to increase in the coming years.

Factors Affecting the Bistoury Industry over the Forecast Period:

Rising healthcare spending in the emerging economies, such as India and China, is leading to the growth of the healthcare infrastructure in the respected countries, raising the need for medical devices and equipment, including bistoury. This is expected to propel the market growth of bistoury over the forecast period.

The rising medical tourism in Asia Pacific economies will raise the sales of bistoury in the Asia-Pacific economies.

However, a limited range of shapes and sizes of bistoury blades may restrain the growth of bistoury in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bistoury Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy; however, certain industries have represented considerable growth amidst the crisis. The healthcare industry has seen considerable growth, backed by the rise in immunity-boosting products and medical equipment and devices. The global sales for bistoury are expected to increase during the pandemic, owing to the rise in the patient base across the globe due to the pandemic outbreak. Therefore, considerable growth in the market value can be expected in 2020 and over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global bistoury market study based on type and application.

The bistoury market has been segmented based on type–

#3 Handles

#4 Handles

The bistoury market has been segmented based on application –

Electrocautery

Lasers

Bistoury Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global bistoury market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the bistoury market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is further estimated to dominate the global bistoury market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Bistoury Market Competitors Includes –

The global Bistoury market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital Bistoury manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Hygeco

OsteoMed LLC.

The bistoury market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Bistoury Market: Target Audience