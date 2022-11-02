Tulalip, WA, 2022-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health is exhibiting at WASCA Annual Educational Conference 2022, organized by Washington Ambulatory Surgery Center Association in Tulalip, WA 98271.

WASCA 2022 is one of its kind annual educational conference held on November 3 & 4, 2022. In this education conference & trade show, ASC billing services gather to learn about ways to grow their business and the latest regulatory laws.

“Exhibiting at WASCA 2022 is an honor for us,” says Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc. “Regulatory laws keep updating for the ASC. To keep running profitably, ASCs need to comply with these updates.”

ASC billing services need more billers and coders who are certified and experienced in creating and submitting ASC claims to achieve full reimbursement. Denial rates, coding quality, clean claim percentage, and AR days are the key factors determining an ASC billing service’s successful running and profitability. Managing these factors is challenging as ASC coding has multiple codes and modifiers, which keep updating regularly.

WASCA 2022 allows ASC owners, staff, and operators to learn billing, coding, and complete revenue cycle management. ASCs can connect with fellow healthcare service providers, professionals who know the inside out of ASC regulation laws, and RCM experts to learn new ways to grow their business.

“Providing knowledge and end-to-end RCM billing services to ASCs has been our mission since we started working for the healthcare industry. Plutus Health’s experienced ASC billing and coding professionals are our biggest strength in providing exceptional RCM services to grow their business.” Added Thomas.

ASCs partnered with Plutus Health have shown remarkable results and set a benchmark of growth percentage in terms of submitting clean claims and generating revenue. AAPC-certified coders experienced in ASC billing services and coding submit precise claims to help ASCS gain the highest FPAR. From patient registration until the ASC gets payment from patients and payers, Plutus Health creates a pathway for a smooth procedure.

WASCA is a one-stop destination for ASCs to learn about the growth strategies of the business and coordinate with RCM billing services to gain solutions to all the huddles caused by the growth of their centers. You can visit their website to learn more about WASCA 2022.