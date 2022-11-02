Europe Vending Machine Market Growth Estimation, Developing Trends, Manufacturers, Top Distributors to 2028

Europe Vending Machine Industry Overview

The Europe vending machine market size was valued at USD 13.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for on-the-go snacks and beverages due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers is boosting the demand for vending machines. The continuous rise in the number of coffee consumers in the region is also estimated to drive market growth. The growing preference for coffee and the expansion of the corporate sector across European countries are further expected to drive the product demand. According to the European Vending & Coffee Service Association (EVA), a majority of vending machines in the region serve hot drinks, such as coffee, while the remaining vend anything from sandwiches and cold drinks to hot meals and snacks.

These machines can be easily found everywhere as they are a convenient point of sale, equivalent in size to a shop of 1 square meter. Although most machines are located in companies and offices, the rest are placed in various public locations like bus stations, airports, gas stations, train stations, and public libraries. In recent years, hot beverage machines have shifted to bean-to-cup espresso machines, offering high-quality and specialty coffees.

In Europe, there is a strong demand for both coffee capsules and coffee beans, while the demand for filter coffee is rapidly decreasing. The consumption of coffee in offices across the U.K. has shown strong growth in recent years. As per the blog published by TopBrewer in 2019, over the last 3 years, the value of office coffee consumption in Europe has increased on average by more than 6% per year. This trend is foreseen to remain prevalent in the coming years. Among other European countries, some show a very high increase in the consumption of coffee in offices. This trend is particularly strong in Northern Europe and some Eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, customers that buy from vending machines are making healthier choices and as a result, industry operators are stocking healthy food & beverage items in their vending machines to meet consumer needs. Many operators are also extending their offerings to include a number of cooked foods that customers would usually have to go to restaurants for. Healthy snack options at vending machines include categories like fruits, seeds, and nuts. Cookies, crackers, nutritional bars, chips & pretzels, and cereal & granola bars are also available.

Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has unfavorably influenced the consumer goods industry with lockdowns having an impact across the supply chain. The impact on food and beverage companies will likely be complex, influencing both, the demand and supply. In contrast, a change in consumer behavior has been observed, generating demand for various consumer goods, wherein several consumers have switched between brands. Simultaneously, manufactures are deciding on how to handle potential disruption across the supply chain and are identifying areas to improve and meet the changing demands. Operators in this market have witnessed the impact and a fall in revenue, especially in April 2020 as compared to 2019.

Europe Vending Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe vending machine market on the basis of type, application, payment mode, and country:

EU Vending Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Smart Traditional



EU Vending Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Commercial Places Offices Public Places Others



EU Vending Machine Payment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028) Cash Payment Cashless Payment



EU Vending Machine Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028) Spain K. Italy France



Market Share Insights

November 2020: Grafenwoehr Exchange opened its first micro-market in Germany, Europe. The micro-market was opened in collaboration with Tasty Co., a mini convenience store with an open-rack display, reach-in coolers and freezers, and a self-checkout kiosk.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Europe vending machine market include:

Selecta TMP AG

Delikia Fresh

Alliance Vending Services

IVS Iberica

Costa

NVCS Ltd.

Express Vending

Nayax Ltd.

Worldline

Ventopay GmbH

On Track Innovations Ltd.

CCV Group B.V.

