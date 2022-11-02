Continuous Physiological Monitoring Using ViSi Mobile

San Diego, CA, 2022-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — The use of ViSi Mobile surveillance monitoring in the Quality Improvement Project at Mayo Clinic described in the American Journal of Nursing reduced Rapid Response Team activations, reduced Length of Stay for transfers to the ICU, and early detection and prevention of adverse events.

In early 2016, nurses on a 27-bed adult general medical unit in a large midwestern academic medical center (Mayo Clinic) identified a need to improve early recognition of patient deterioration and timely intervention. The unit’s clinical nurse specialist (CNS) conducted a retrospective review of patients’ electronic health record (EHR) data and found that sepsis and acute hypoxic respiratory failure were most frequently associated with patient deterioration. The team turned to ViSi Mobile from Sotera Wireless, Inc. to understand if continuous physiological monitoring could make an impact by conducting a Quality Improvement Project. The results were recently published in an article in the American Journal of Nursing.

Since the project was conducted, this pulmonary medical unit has continued to utilize ViSi Mobile as one of its critical tools to monitor patients and to prevent the need to transfer patients to the ICU. Especially in the face of COVID-19 where patients can deteriorate very quickly, the nurses in this unit have seen first-hand how the ViSi Mobile monitoring system is able to pick up drops in vital signs even before a patient may recognize any of the symptoms in which case, they are able to administer critical care before it became too late.

“Ninety-seven percent of patient deterioration events were recognized and treated as a result of this continuous monitoring and response system. Rapid response team activations decreased by 53% between baseline and the intervention period. Length of stay (LOS) among patients transferred to the ICU decreased from 2.82 to 2.19 days. Nurse satisfaction with the use of the continuous monitoring device was positive, with 74% of nurses surveyed reporting that information provided by the device enhanced decision-making.”