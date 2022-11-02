Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Demand is Rising due to Growing Demand for Innovative Wound Care Products, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Industry Overview

The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 1,219.85 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of burn cases are the key driving factors for the market.

Increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030. Since prolonged diabetes leads to diabetic foot ulcers, thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to render a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. The anti-biofilm wound dressing is very much effective in healing chronic injuries, thus, this factor is expected to propel the demand for the product. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is also anticipated to surge the market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is anticipated to rise from 90.0 million in 2016 to 2.0 billion by 2050. Since the geriatric population is prone to chronic diseases and ulcers, thus growing geriatric population is also expected to surge in market growth.

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-biofilm wound dressing market on the basis of mode of mechanism, application, and region:

Based on the Mode of Mechanism Insights, the market is segmented into Physical, Chemical, and Biological

The chemical mode of mechanism segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and the increasing number of surgeries across the globe.

The chemical segment is further fragmented into ionic silver, iodine, EDTA, and others.

The presence of several players offering anti-biofilm wound dressing products with iodine and ionic silver is the major factor promoting the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds

The acute wounds segment held the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to the rising cases of burns and trauma and the increasing number of surgeries across the globe.

The chronic wounds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, across the globe.

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are focusing on research and development to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the global Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing market include:

ConvaTec

Smith & Nephew PLC

Urgo Medical

Coloplast

3M

