Expansion Of Dental Etching Agents Market To Remain Consistent During 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Dental etching agents demand is set to witness steady growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The growth in the market is seen due to the rising incidence of dental diseases owing to poor diet, demand for cosmetic dentistry, and less post-operative sensitivity.

What is Driving Demand for Dental Etching Agents?

Etching Agents are something which, form resin tags within dentin structure by demineralizing enough of the dentin and also opens the dentinal tubules. It is a material that is used to do adhesion between the tooth surface and dental material and also helps in take away the smear layer that is present after tooth preparation.

The global market is set to witness a favorable growth, positively influenced due to rise in the incidence of diabetes in patients with poor control of blood glucose resulting in the prevalence of oral disorders like periodontitis and gingivitis among others, and is set to act as one of the major factors owing to the growth of the market. Cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic purposes is also expected to positively impact the market.

Key Segments

By Product Type Self-etching Agent Total Etching Agent Other Etching Agents

By Technology Type Water Based Solvent Based Radiation Based

By End-user Dental hospitals Dental clinics Ambulatory surgical centers Dental laboratories Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Russia South Asia India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific East Asia China Japan South Korea Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dental Etching Agents?

The key manufacturers in the dental etching agents are

Septodont

Dentsply Sirona

Anqing Topeak Medical Co.Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

3M Company

KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL

P&G

GSK (UK)

Tokuyama Dental Corp

Kohdent Roland Kohler Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Vista Dental Products

Power Dental USA Inc.

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.

Weifang Huaxing Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.

Nakanishi Inc.

RONVIG Dental Mfg A/S.

Rising technological advancement related to patient concerns likely to augment dental etching agents sales

The rise in technological advancements used to restrict discomfort, pain, sensitivity due to traditional applications of dental procedures or old etching agents such as wax or gums. So the company came up with new technology of resin or gel etching agent acts as a driver in the growth of the dental etching agents sales through reduced risk of sensitivity.

In addition, the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and dental aesthetic surgeries including treatments such as implants, braces, veneers, bonding, gum surgery, and teeth whitening among others as popular dental treatments are set to augment the growth of the market. Fulfilling the purpose of improved oral appearance and aesthetic satisfaction among consumers drives the demand of the market.

