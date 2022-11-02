Shoe Cover Market To Witness Steady Expansion By 2031

Shoe Cover Market Forecast and CAGR

A recent report by Fact.MR showcases growth trends for the shoe cover market for the forecast period 2021-2031. Demand for shoe covers has increased due to the prevalence of COVID-19, especially in the healthcare sector due to the rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness.

As frontline workers continue exposing themselves to infected patients, healthcare authorities are increasing their supply of shoe covers so as to prevent them from coming in contact with the virus.

What is Driving Demand for Shoe Covers?

The awareness for keeping the shoe durable for a long time has increased. In addition, the popularity of sports like football, cricket, and hockey has augmented the demand for shoe covers. Shoe covers are primarily used by end-use industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, sports, construction, and manufacturing.

The shoe cover industry has observed a rise in sales due to its easy usability factor. Shoe covers can be easily worn and removed. This provides great convenience and ease as the material is not rigid.

In the healthcare domain, shoe covers are widely used to prevent contamination of hospital floors. Also, sensitive patient wards such as intensive care units have made it compulsory for shoes to be covered. This has propelled the sales of shoe covers.

