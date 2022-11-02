Shower Chairs Market To Record Ascending Growth By 2031

Shower Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR
Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that increasing safety awareness for the elderly and disabled during bathing is pushing up global shower chairs demand, expanding at a noteworthy pace from 2021-201.
Global shower chairs sales are expected to observe significant growth in sales in upcoming years, with prominent regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific emerging as potential growth hotspots.
Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6482
What is Driving Demand for Shower Chairs?
According to United Nations, the global elderly population in 2020 is estimated at 727 million. Physical, psycho-social, and economic well-being play an important role for elderly people.
In addition, increasing age, health problems, and physical inability hampers movement in elderly people. Thus, the use of shower chairs has become extremely essential, boosting sales.
Shower chairs essentially are used for people who find it difficult to perform physical movements, thus enhancing its usage across both residential and commercial settings, including hospitals and clinics. Along with this, modular designs of shower chairs that have adjustable armrests, backrests, and fully adjustable seats are driving the market for shower chairs.
Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6482
Key Segments
- By Type
- Static shower chair
- Portable shower chair
- Adjustable shower chair
- By End User
- Health care Facilities
- Homes
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China, Japan, South Korea
- South Asia
- India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia and New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6482
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Shower Chairs?
Key players in the shower chair industry are
- Invacare
- Orthos XXI
- Compass Health
- Sunrise Medical
- Medline Industries
- Cardinal Health
- MEYRA GmBH
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Etac
- Nuova Blandino
For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556509410/demand-from-personal-care-cosmetic-products-to-drive-the-growth-of-solid-sericin-in-skincare
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,