U.S. Long-acting Contraception Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028

U.S. Long-acting Contraception Industry Overview

The U.S. long-acting contraception market size was valued at around USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.69% over the forecast period.

The rising adoption of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) owing to high effectiveness and increasing awareness about sexual health are expected to boost the use of various birth control methods. In recent years, the demand and usage of Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) have increased in the U.S. The use of LARCs was higher among women aged 30 to 39 years (12.7%) and 20 to 29 years (13.7%), as compared to women aged 40 to 49 years (6.6%) and 15 to 19 years (5.8%) during 2017 to 2019, as per the National Center for Health Statistics. Thus, higher adoption among middle-aged women is propelling the market growth.

LARCs do not require ongoing effort from the patient, compared to short-term reversible contraceptive methods. Users are not required to remember to take pills daily, thus, removing the possibility of related errors. Furthermore, IUDs are not repetitive and can last for 3 to 5 years. IUDs are nearly 20 times more effective than oral pills, patches, and vaginal rings. These advantages over other modern and traditional contraceptive methods are the primary factors driving the adoption of LARC.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists regards LARCs, such as IUDs, as the gold standard in birth control. IUDs are one of the most effective birth control methods with over 99% effectiveness. According to Kaiser Family Foundation, IUD utilization among women aged 15 to 44 years, who have used contraceptives within the previous 30 days, increased from 12% in 2013-2015 to 14% in 2015-2017. This was primarily due to high effectiveness and ease of use.

Presently available LARCs are safe and long-lasting. They have high patient acceptability, fewer contraindications for use, and are recommended, in certain cases, due to their improved bleeding control. As the understanding and awareness about products, such as ParaGard & Kyleena, is growing among the U.S. population, their demand & popularity are witnessing substantial growth.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: The U.S. FDA approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) by Bayer AG, extending its IUD Mirena’s duration of use by 1 year, making the device available for use as contraception for up to 7 years.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. long-acting contraception market include

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Bayer AG

