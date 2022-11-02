Distributed Control System Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Global Distributed Control System Market: by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Power Generation, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The distributed control system market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the distributed control system market aspects.

Distributed Control System Industry Outlook

The globally distributed control system market was valued at USD 18.9 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The promising process industries are only operated by highly developed automation technologies, for example, distributed control systems. These systems are utilized as extensions of conventional controllers across diversified series of industries. The major concepts of DCS application are consequential by decentralizing the control unit and establishing a widespread system among the engineering stations.

Factors Affecting the Distributed Control System Industry Over the Forecast Period:

The globally distributed control systems (DCS) market is anticipated to witness a stellar rise due to the exponential growth of the power industry. Also, increased capacity of power generation across the globe, together with an expansion of the existing industrial infrastructure in developing parts of the world, is expected to boost the market.

The Middle East is increasingly focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The key reason for this move is to change the region’s role as a raw material supplier to a finished goods provider within the manufacturing industry.

The availability of low-cost alternatives is one of the major factors hampering the global market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Distributed Control System Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has considerably affected the globally distributed control system market. As the industry is witnessing a significant change that will affect the companies’ revenue over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on recovering their losses to grow with the pre-covid growth rate.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the globally distributed control system market study based on component and end-user.

Based on the component, the distributed control system market has been segmented into –

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Based on the end-user, the distributed control system market has been segmented into –

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Oil & Gas
  • Food & Beverages
  • Chemical, Power Generation
  • Others

Distributed Control System Market: Regional Outlook

The globally distributed control system market is regionally divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the globally distributed control system market due to its growing power consumption. The growing oil & gas industry would fuel the market demand during the review period. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to witness a significant CAGR in the global market in the upcoming years.

Key Global Distributed Control System Market Competitors Includes –

The globally distributed control system market is fairly consolidated, with key players across the globe. The key manufacturers operating in the globally distributed control system market are –

  • ABB
  • Andritz
  • CG Power
  • Chint Electric
  • Emerson
  • Hitachi
  • Hollysys
  • Honeywell
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Mobile Automation
  • Novatech
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Toshiba.

The distributed control system market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Distributed Control System Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Distributed Control System Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Distributed Control System Market: Target Audience

  • Distributed control system manufacturers
  • Distributed control system manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers
  • Trade publications and magazines
  • Government authorities, associations, and organizations

