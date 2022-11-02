EAS Systems Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Global EAS Systems Market: by Component (Electronic Antenna, Electric Tag, and Deactivator), by Type (Microwave, Mangneto-Harmonic, Radio Frequency, and Acuosto-Magnetic), by Application (Clothing & Fashion Accessory, Supermarket, and Large Grocery, Cosmetic/Pharmacy, Automotive and Industrial, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The EAS systems market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the EAS systems market aspects.

EAS Systems Industry Outlook

The global EAS systems market size is USD 1.93 billion in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Electronic article reconnaissance (EAS) frameworks are utilized to forestall shoplifting exercises in retail stores. These labels constantly are fixed on to a product at different stores, which gets deactivated by assistants when the things are suitably purchased or checked out EAS system.

Factors Affecting the EAS Systems Industry Over the Forecast:

An increase in the number of theft incidents at retail stores and outlets are expected to increase in investments in the EAS systems market over the forecast period

Integration of RFID with EAS system is estimated to create significant growth opportunities in the global EAS systems market

The high installation cost of EAS systems is expected to hamper the growth of the electronic article surveillance (EAS) system market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the EAS Systems Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably affected the global EAS systems market. Due to the pandemic, there is a decrease in the growth of advanced high-cost technologies due to disruption in the supply chain and the investment of the companies.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global EAS systems market study based on components, application, and type.

Based on the component, the EAS systems market has been segmented into –

Electronic Antenna

Electric Tag

Deactivator

Based on the type, the EAS systems market has been segmented into –

Microwave

Mangneto-Harmonic

Radio Frequency

Acuosto-Magnetic

Based on the application, the EAS systems market has been segmented into –

Clothing and Fashion Accessory

Cosmetic/Pharmacy

Supermarket and Large Grocery

Automotive and Industrial

Others

EAS Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global EAS systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global EAS market due to the rising security concerns at the shopping store. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with a high CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global EAS Systems Market Competitors Includes –

The global EAS systems market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital EAS systems manufacturers operating in the global market are –

CheckPoint Systems

Nedap NV

Sentry Technology Corporation

Tyco International PLC

Gunnebo Gateway AB

Industrial Security Solutions Inc.

Universal Surveillance Systems

SPIE AGIS Fire & Security

FE Moran Security Solutions

All-Tag Security Americas Inc.

Hangzhou Century Co.

Tekno Electro Solutions

Ketec Inc.

Stanley Security

Sentec.

The EAS systems market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

EAS Systems Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

EAS Systems Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

