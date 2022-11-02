Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: by Solution (Content Workflow, Document Management, Imaging and Capturing, Web Content Management, Record Management, Digital Asset Management, Mobile Content Management, and Case Management), by Deployment (O-premises, and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises) and by Industry Verticals (Banking & Financial Institutes, Government, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry Outlook

The enterprise content management (ECM) market size is USD 48.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 107.54 billion by 2027, with a 19.42% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Enterprise content management is a solution that assists organizations in arranging and maintaining unstructured data such as images, financial reports, word documents, surveys, emails, and other information. Due to digitalization, organizations are facing problems in arranging the considerably rising unstructured information daily. Organizations utilize the solution to keep track, edit, store, and collaborate for content creation and other project-related data. The application of this software is for recording documents digitally, such as capturing invoices from vendors, resumes from a job seeker, storing scanned documents, managing digital content such as images, documents, pdf, and videos, automatically filing and classifying documents from servers.

Enterprise Content Management (EMC) Market Dynamics:

In this digital era, content is the backbone of any organization. Managing the data created by the web, social media, and records information is highly important for enterprises to optimize business operations. Digitalization is increasing the demand for enhancing business operations, and rising efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise content management. Further, increasing demand for protecting confidential information, the rising requirements of enterprises to arrange, classify and structure all information, easily accessible, and increasing demand of organizations to deliver customized data to the right customers through the right medium. These few factors will raise the demand for EMC in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, with the rising demand for cost-effective data management, the growing volume of unstructured information, EMC service vendors are focusing on providing feasible, user-friendly software, further boosting the growth of the global enterprise content management market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, various organizations are adopting work from home policies, which will increase the digital documents, the volume of unstructured data, and demand for protecting them is significant. These factors would have a positive impact on the growth of the enterprise content management market.

Scope of the Report

Enterprise content management market based on solution type, deployment type, enterprise size, and industry verticals.

Based on solution type, the enterprise content management market is segmented into-

Content Workflow

Document Management

Imaging and Capturing

Web Content Management

Record Management

Digital Asset Management

Mobile Content Management

Case Management

Based on the deployment type, the enterprise content management market is segmented into-

On-premises

Cloud

Based on enterprise size, the enterprise content management market is segmented into-

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on industry verticals, the enterprise content management market is segmented into-

Banking & Financial Institutes

Government

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the electric cars market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise content management market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Further, the presence of key players such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Xerox, M-files, and niche companies like Nuxeo, Hyland Software, Ascend, and Laserficher, US and Canada are investing in research and development activities, early adoption of latest technologies, internet penetration and mobile usage has raised the creation of digital documents are the major factors accelerating the growth of the in the region.

Following North America, Asia Pacific is expected to foresee a considerable growth rate in the global enterprise content management market over the assessment period. This can be attributed to countries like China, Japan, and India, rising adoption of EMC solutions, banking & financial institutes, and government highly contributing verticals for the increase in the adoption of EMC solutions in the region. Further, government initiatives have boosted the implementation of enterprise content management in small & medium enterprises. Increasing digitalization, growing mobile usage, and rising internet penetration across the region are propelling the growth of enterprise content management during the forecast period.

Enterprise Content Management (EMC) Market: Competitive Landscape –

The leading manufacturers of enterprise content management in the global market include IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Open Text Corporation, and Fabasoft.

Other enterprise content management manufacturers include Microsoft Corporation, Epicor Software Corp, Adobe Inc., Laserfiche, Datamatics Global Services Limited, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Box Inc.

In June 2018, Microsoft Corporation collaborated with Ernst and Young, a multinational professional service provider, to introduce a blockchain solution for content rights and royalty management.

In March 2020, IBM Corporation launched IBM Automation Mobile Capture, a mobile application that captures documents and images using on-device Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and machine learning. This application is included in IBM Datacap V9.1.6, IBM Content Navigation V3.0.6, and IBM FileNet Content Manager V5.5.4.

In April 2019, Atlassian acquired AgileCraft, which is a leading provider of enterprise agile planning software. This acquisition would help the company align work across their enterprise, providing an all-encompassing view that would connect strategy, work, and outcome.

The enterprise content management market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: Target Audience