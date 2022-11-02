Enterprise IoT Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Enterprise IoT Market: By Type (Solution (Data Management, Network Bandwidth Management, Remote Monitoring, Security, Real-Time streaming Analytics), Services (Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, Consulting, Deployment & Integration Managed Services)), By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

enterprise IoT market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the enterprise IoT market.

Enterprise IoT Industry Outlook

The global enterprise IoT market size was valued at USD 484 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 824.6 billion by 2027. Owing to the rising cloud-based applications and cloud-based data storage, the software has the largest enterprise IoT market share in the component segment. To optimize performance and real-time tracking, companies often use IoT in combination with big data analytics. Over the projected period, this trend would increase the global enterprise IoT market.

Factors Affecting the Enterprise IoT Market over the Forecast Period:

The key drivers of the enterprise IoT market are the growth of wireless networking technology and the increase in adoption and usage of the cloud platform. Moreover, the emergence of sophisticated data analytics and data processing would fuel the growth of the market.

To satisfy the demand of present and future generations, smart city initiatives include enhanced quality of life, digitization, and improve IoT efficiency to fuel the global market for Enterprise IoT. However, the market’s growth is accelerating with the decline in costs of connected devices and IoT penetration in SMEs. The shared security model provides the global enterprise IoT market with numerous opportunities.

Data Protection and Privacy may hinder the market growth

The enterprise IoT market may be limited by data protection and privacy.

Interoperability and lack of standardization are hampering market growth.

In the global enterprise IoT market, data transfer from legacy networks and rapid bandwidth requirements pose significant challenges.

Impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise IoT Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has an unrivaled impact on the population and economics of the countries—the pandemic impacts the IoT market in various forms. IoT has been impacted by the shutdown of manufacturing, transportation, and automotive industries. The companies would have to adopt and follow new strategies after the lockdown in compliance with the government guidelines. Industries across the globe intend to reopen the manufacturing facilities progressively. Moreover, enterprises and industries are expected to invest in digital technology.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global enterprise IoT market study based on type, platform, and application.

Based on the type, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –



Solution Data Management Network Bandwidth Management Remote Monitoring Security Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Consulting Deployment Integration Managed Services



Based on the platform, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

Based on the application, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Enterprise IoT Market: Regional Outlook

The enterprise IoT market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America had the largest share in the global enterprise IoT market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. This is because the region has a well-established infrastructure that allows for introducing and implementing modern technologies and higher adoption of smart devices. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Competitors Operating In Global Enterprise IoT Market–

The global enterprise IoT market is fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global enterprise IoT market include –

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Incorporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Incorporated

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Incorporated

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Verizon Communications

Siemens AG

AT&T Incorporated

SAP SE

Huawei Technologies

The enterprise IoT market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Enterprise IoT Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Enterprise IoT Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

