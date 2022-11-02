Sustainable Packaging Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Sustainable Packaging Market: by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, and Glass), by Process (Recycled, Reusable, and Degradable), by Function (Active, Molded Pulp, and Alternate Fiber), by Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The sustainable packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the sustainable packaging industry.

Sustainable Packaging Industry Outlook

The global sustainable packaging market size is USD 285.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 457.2 billion by 2027. The sustainable packaging market is driven by strict laws on sustainability, the growing packaging industry, and changes in consumer preferences towards sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Factors affecting the Sustainable Packaging Market over the forecast period:

The rapid growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector in the emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific, is due to the continuous rise in foreign direct investment in promoting the manufacturing industry in the respective economies. This, in turn, is raising the demand for sustainable packaging for safety concerns, offering growth to the market.

The market expansion is accounted for by broad applications across various industry verticals, including retail trade, healthcare, and food & beverages. Increasing awareness of the harmful environmental impact of plastics, such as soil pollution and loss of soil fertility, has increased the adoption of sustainable packaging on the market.

The cost of recycling, however, acts as a market restraint. Growth in the economically improving Asia-Pacific region offers the opportunity to grow even further in the sustainable packaging market.

The challenge faced by sustainable packaging market prices is to overcome the issues caused by fluctuations in raw material prices. This has negatively impacted the sales of sustainable packaging in the industrial sector across the globe significantly.

Impact of COVID-19 on Sustainable Packaging Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a rapid increase in the demand for sustainable packaging across several sectors, primarily the healthcare and industrial sectors. The industrial sector, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and food & beverages, has increased the use of Sustainable Packaging to follow the safety guidelines issued by respective governments, intending to contain the virus’s spread. This is expected to create many opportunities for the new and small-scale players to mark their presence in the regional market and offer low-cost prices and high-quality products to the end-users. Therefore, with the outbreak of the COVID-19, there is a significant surge in demand for sustainable packaging that has been seen across the globe, which has positively impacted the sustainable packaging market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global sustainable packaging market based on material, process, function, and application.

Based on the material, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into –into –

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Based on the process, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into –

Recycled

Reusable

Degradable

Based on the function, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into –

Active

Molded Pulp

Alternate Fiber

Based on the application, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into –

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Sustainable Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global sustainable packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global sustainable packaging market, followed by Europe and North America.

Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Sustainable Packaging Market Competitors Includes –

The global sustainable packaging market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key sustainable packaging players operating in the global market include –

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Tetra Laval International

Mondi Plc

West Rock Company

BASF SE

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Huhtamaki OYJ

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Reynolds

Genpak LLC

DuPont

Plastipak CORPORATION.

The sustainable packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Sustainable Packaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Sustainable Packaging Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Sustainable Packaging Market: Target Audience