Polymer Emulsion Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions By 2030

Polymer Emulsion Market: Based on the type of polymer emulsion (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion, SB Latex), Based on its application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard), Based on the End-Use Industry: Building & Construction, Automotive, Chemicals, Textile & Coatings)– Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The polymer emulsion market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the polymer emulsion market.

Polymer Emulsion Industry Outlook

The global polymer emulsion market size was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Polymer emulsions are specialized polymers used to manufacture specialized chemicals such as paints and coatings, adhesives, offset inks, paper and paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. Polymer Emulsion is a type of polymer obtained in the presence of sodium stearate by an emulsion of surfactants, monomers, and water. The production process of Polymer Emulsion is an eco-friendly process that processes polymers with a high molecular weight resulting in quick polymerization. These are green products that contribute to eco-friendly painting and coating techniques.

Polymer Emulsion: Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand from rising end-use industries in developing countries and robust growth in the global building and construction sectors are key factors responsible for the growth of the polymer emulsion market. Strict VOC emission regulations and rising concerns about the green building are also driving the market. In addition, growing knowledge among end-use industries about the environmental impact of solvent-based products combined with trends and developments is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, low capital income for the foundation of manufacturing units fuels the overall market growth.

Rising demands and awareness for bio-based polymer emulsion will create multiple opportunities in the global market. The growing use of waterborne acrylic dispersion for anti-corrosive coatings is expected to create many opportunities for the market’s growth. Rising environmental issues and the use of green technology are increasing demand for products with lower VOC, which uses renewable goods as their feedstock. Increasing competition among market players has motivated producers towards continuous technological advancement.

Commercial restrictions involving the use of chemicals such as Butadiene raise challenges for the global polymer emulsion market. Polymer emulsion production with low VOC is one of the challenges for market players. VOC emissions have many adverse health impacts on the workers as well as end-users. Moreover, they can contribute to serious chronic conditions such as asthma. Volatile raw materials’ costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Polymer Emulsion Market:

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, workers have either returned to their hometowns or were quarantined. The upstream supply chain problems have forced the construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile & coatings industries to close. Demand for construction of residential buildings is projected to be less, as a negative market opinion and falling wages discourage people from buying new housing. Chemical processing companies stopped their production. Steadily, however, governments around the globe are encouraging construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, and textile & coatings industries to restart work, lifting of lockdown, and markets are moving towards the market’s recovery with the anticipated sales boost.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the polymer emulsion market based on its type, applications, and end-user industry.

Based on the type, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into –

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion

SB Latex

Based on its application, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Paper and Paperboard

Based on end-use industry, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemicals

Textile and Coatings

Others

Polymer Emulsion Market: Regional Outlook

In 2020, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growth polymer emulsion market globally, followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region stems due to increasing urbanization and expanding transportation. The manufacturers are drawn to the region as readily accessible raw material, land, machinery and equipment, and skilled laborers at lower wages. The North American region is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing growth in the automotive industry. Changing lifestyles and increasing spending power can be attributed to the growth in the region. Several industries in the European region, such as painting and coating, along with innovation for green technology, support the global demand for Polymer Emulsion. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) are anticipated to foresee growth in the market owing to the increased building and construction activities.

Polymer Emulsion Market: Competitive Landscape

The major companies of the polymer emulsion market are DIC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Arkema SA.

The other companies include Celanese Corporation, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer Plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Momentive performance materials Incorporated, Allnex, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Halltech Incorporated, Mallard Creek Polymers Incorporated, Stanchem polymers, Speciality Polymers Incorporated, Visen Industries Limited, Cytec (Solvay), Kamsons chemicals Private Limited, Scott Border Company Limited, Apcotex Industries Limited, Pexichem Private Limited, Clariant International, Engineered polymer solutions.

In June 2020, Celanese Corporation signed a deal with Azelis firm Megafarma to supply emulsion polymers in Mexico.

Synthomer plc purchased Omnova Solutions Inc., a specialist chemical company and a major manufacturer of water-based polymer solutions, in April 2020. With this purchase, the firm will be able to improve the polymer emulsion market and hold good operating capabilities across the globe.

The polymer emulsion market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Polymer Emulsion Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Polymer Emulsion Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Polymer Emulsion Market: Target Audience