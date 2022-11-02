Power Transformer Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions By 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Power Transformer Market: Segmented by Rating (Small Power Transformer (100-500 MVA), Medium Power Transformer (500-800 MVA), Large Power Transformer (more than 800 MVA)), by Cooling Method Type (Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled), by Core (Closed, Shell, Berry), by Winding (Two Winding, Auto-Transformer), by Phase (Single Phase, 3–Phase), by Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

Power transformer market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the power transformer market.

Power Transformer Industry Outlook

The global power transformer market size was valued at USD 30.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 48.12 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.80%, during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The development of Shell Power Transformer is gaining momentum across the globe, aided by a wide variety of low-voltage applications. Moreover, due to the rapidly evolving distribution and generation of electricity, the trend of smart power transformers is increasing. Smart power transformers are expected to expand to disaster-recovery consequences, redefining electrical grids and creating distribution systems capable of handling a massive influx of stored and renewable energy. Over the forecast period, these factors will augment the global power transformer market.

Factors Affecting the Power Transformer Market over the Forecast Period

The growing knowledge, awareness, and deployment of renewable energy are the key driver of the global power transformer market.

High demand and rising initiatives for smart grid development and governments investing in replacing aging grid infrastructure are boosting the market growth.

In the global power transformer market, implementing green transformer and HVDC transmission methods for long-distance transmission creates numerous opportunities. Moreover, expanding cross-border trade in electricity would also tend to expand the global market growth.

The high initial cost is the key factor hampering the market growth

The key restraining factors for the global power transformer market are high initial costs and longer construction time.

Lack of standardization and complex architecture is also hampering market growth.

The inability to upgrade an aging infrastructure impedes the growth of the market.

For the global power transformer market, delays in Grid expansion projects and economic slowdown pose numerous challenges.

Impact of COVID-19 on Power Transformer Market:

The global power transformer market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and several companies and firms have been temporarily shut, leading to a significant slowdown in production. COVID-19 influences the global economy in three primary ways: influencing production and consumption, disturbing supply chain and market, and its financial effect on companies. Using AI can help minimize operational costs, and at the same time, can improve customer satisfaction during the renewal process, claims, and other services.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global power transformer market based on rating, type of cooling method, core type, winding, phase, and application.

Based on the rating, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Small Power Transformer (100-500 MVA)

Medium Power Transformer (500-800 MVA)

Large Power Transformer (more than 800 MVA)

Based on the cooling method type, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Oil-Cooled Power Transformer

Air-Cooled Power Transformer

Based on the core type, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Closed Power Transformer

Shell Power Transformer

Berry Power Transformer

Based on the winding, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Two Winding

Auto-Transformer

Based on the phase, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Single-phase

3 – phase

Based on the application, the power transformer market has been segmented into –

Residential & Commercial Hotels Hospitals Apartments

Utility

Industrial Railways Cement Power distribution Oil & gas

Others

Power Transformer Market: Regional Outlook

The global power transformer market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific had the largest share in the global power transformer market, followed by Europe and North America. The market is being expanded by recent innovations and improvements to the aging power infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is anticipated to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Power Transformer Market Competitors Includes –

The global power transformer market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global Power Transformers market include –

ABB Limited

SPX Transformer Solutions Incorporated

Celme

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems PG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Daihen Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Corporate Limited

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc

Voltamp Transformers Limited.

The power transformer market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Power Transformer Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Power Transformer Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

