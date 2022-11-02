Demand For Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment In The U.S. Is Estimated To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 7% Through 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dental diagnostic imaging equipment market exceeded a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment owing to factors such as technological advancements in dentistry, increasing number of dental practices, rising dental expenditure, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising incidence of dental diseases worldwide.

There has been a surge in requirement for advanced, artificial intelligence-driven technology for accurate and quick diagnosis. As such, dental diagnostic imaging equipment is anticipated to experience heightened demand over the coming years.

Various new techniques have helped in better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient’s jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before a surgery is performed, and helps in safe and better treatment outcomes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Key factors driving demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment are rise in prevalence of oral diseases worldwide and new technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment procedures.

North America, with the highest global market share of 40%, will significantly contribute to the revenue growth of dental diagnostic imaging equipment over the coming years.

With its rapidly growing dental industry, China’s market for dental diagnostic imaging equipment is estimated to be valued around US$ 587 Mn by 2031.

The market for dental diagnostic imaging equipment in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental diagnostic imaging equipment is one of the major trends that is being observed in the market.

“Due to heightened demand for AI-driven technology for accurate and quick diagnosis of oral diseases, sales of dental diagnostic imaging equipment are set to witness a surge,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Why is the U.S. Expected to Drive Most Demand for Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment?

The dental diagnostic imaging equipment market in the U.S. was estimated at US$ 517 Mn in 2020, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.

With its growing population base and increasing disposable income of citizens, along with surge in periodontal and other dental diseases among the population, the U.S. will continue to be a major contributor towards growing demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment in the coming future.

According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% Americans believe that oral health is extremely important. This indicates that people in the country look for better dental care and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.

Growing awareness for insurance coverage and facial aesthetics for dental procedure in the U.S. are driving the market. Moreover, dentists in the country are focused on using technologically advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment. This will boost the growth of the market over the coming years.

Why is Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging Gaining Immense Popularity?

Demand for cone-beam computed tomography imaging is set to increase at a CAGR of above 7% over the decade.

Being developed on one of the most breakthrough technologies in medical imaging, CBCT equipment has emerged as a key tool for dentists around the world. CBCT imaging equipment has stepped in as a relatively new medical imaging technique that offers 3D printed images.

One of the key advantages of CBCT imaging equipment is its ability to generate accurate 3D images at a low cost compared to conventional computed tomography.

Images procured from CBCT imaging equipment have the potential to bring higher efficiency in oral and maxillofacial surgeries. It is owing to these factors that CBCT imaging equipment is gaining popularity among dentists as well as patients.

Winning Strategy

The dental diagnostic imaging equipment market is characterized by the presence of several well-established as well as small to mid-sized players. Major market players are focused on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios. The market is witnessing integration of dental imaging and cloud-based AI solutions.

Demand for AI-driven technology for accurate diagnosis of dental diseases is on the rise. New and upcoming companies will be benefitted by investing in acquiring new technological interventions. Investing in collaborative R&D projects will also prove to be favourable.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focused on adopting mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategies to expand their product portfolios. The market is witnessing integration of dental imaging and cloud-based AI solutions.

Some of the key developments are:

In September 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR AG to co-develop a suite of cloud-based AI solutions.

In August 2019, Royal Philips completed acquisition of Carestream Health’s imaging IT business in 26 of the 38 countries in which it operates.

Key market Players:

Philips Healthcare

Hologic Inc

Canon

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporatio

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Planmeca Oy

Samsung Medison

Key Segments Covered in Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Product:

Intraoral Cameras

Cone-beam Computed Tomography Imaging

Extra X-ray Systems

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral X-ray Systems

On the Basis of Application:

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment inHospitals

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Independent Dental Clinic

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Forensic Laboratories

Key Points Covered in Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

