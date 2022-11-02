The Market For Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitutes Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of Over 8% During 2021 – 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing prevalence of oral health diseases such as cavities and gum diseases is a leading factor driving demand for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes.

Factors leading to oral health issues include unhealthy diets, tobacco use, excess alcohol consumption, and poor oral hygiene. Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes are mostly used in socket preservation, implant bone regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus lift procedures, and periodontal defect regeneration and various dental treatments. With extensive research activities, there is improving quality of dental healthcare services and treatment used for different oral diseases. As such, demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is showing sufficient promise for the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market to top US$ 900 Mn by 2031.

Resorbable dental membranes are projected to reach around US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size of above US$ 200 Mn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

“Innovations in dental membrane and bone graft substitutes to supply quicker and correct services to patients and expanding mindfulness about dental and oral wellbeing cleanliness are projected to boost market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

What is the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Outlook for the U.S.?

Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market analysis for North America reveals that, the U.S. generated bulk of total demand, and was valued at over US$ 130 Mn in 2020. The number of patients in the country opting for dental care and resultant demand for dental products and services is high due to increased level of awareness and affordability.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), currently, 23 Mn people in the U.S. are completely edentulous, and another 12 Mn are edentulous in one arch. This is likely to drive demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes in the country.

The U.S., offers comparatively inexpensive dental services as compared to other developed countries. This has boosted dental methodology across the country, consequently encouraging demand for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes.

How are Dental Clinics Stimulating Market Growth?

In terms of end user, the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Expanding geriatric patient pool and growing number of implant procedures that are leading to a surge in the number of bone graft procedures are expected to drive this segment in the near future.

Dental clinics are preferred by patients for the treatment of various minor tooth illnesses. In addition, increase in the preference for group practice dental clinics, owing to the presence of specialist dentists and practitioners, contributes to the segment growth.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Demand for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the dental industry, with many elective procedures being postponed or cancelled in order for hospitals to focus their resources on treating COVID-19 patients. Medical and healthcare departments are operating at full capacity to treat patients as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. This has led to advancements in technologies and products being used in healthcare.

Countries have effectively shut down their production units, putting a strain on medical equipment manufacturers. Major countries such as the U.S. and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, and the supply chain of many dental equipment and product manufacturers has been affected.

The American Dental Association predicts that dental expenditure will grow and recover either fully to post-pandemic projected levels or 80% of pre-pandemic levels. 2021 is projected to be better, with the market regaining its original traction by 2022.

Market Competition

Product launches and product approvals are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprints and product portfolios worldwide, and meet the growing demand. Players operating in the market are adopting the strategy of expansion to enlarge their customer base, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

In 2017, LifeNet Health launched PliaFX Strip allograft for dental and bone healing. The product provides high efficiency.

In 2018, Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. launched alternative soft tissue graft, Geistlich Fibro-Gide, in its portfolio of collagen matrices.

In May 2018, Dentsply Sirona, entered into a distribution collaboration agreement with Datum Dental, Ltd for the distribution of the Ossix product line, enabling the firm to expand its customer base in North America.

In 2017, Danaher Corporation established its strong presence in the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market through the acquisition of 100% interest in Implant Direct.

In 2018, Institut Straumann AG acquired 30% stake in botiss biomaterials, a major provider of oral tissue regeneration products, based in Germany. This investment enabled the firm to strengthen its partnership, gain access to botiss’ technology, and expand its global distribution network of botiss’ products.

Key Competitors:

Geistlich Pharma

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

BioHorizons

Osteogenics

Nobel Biocare

Implant Direct

Collagen Matrix

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

Maxigen Biotech

ACE Surgical Supply Company

Citagenix, Inc

RTI Surgical Holdings

Key Market Segments in Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Industry Research

Type

Resorbable Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Non-resorbable Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Autograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Allograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Xenograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Synthetic Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Material

Hydrogel Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Collagen Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Human Cells Source Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Hydroxyapatite Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Tricalcium Phosphate Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

End User

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for Dental Clinics

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for Hospitals

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

