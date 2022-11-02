Sales Of Medical Composites Are Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Over 9% During 2021 – 2031

According to a recently published report by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, medical composite sales are expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 980 Mn by 2021, and the market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The market registered higher growth of 8.6% during 2016-20. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing usage of medical composites in body implants and growing demand for carbon fibre-based composites.

With rise in demand and prices of medical composites, manufacturers are spending high on research & development. Many advancements are taking place in the medical industry; new and improved machines are introduced every quarter, and many of these machines are made of medical composites.

With the use of medical composites, many new and advanced body implants are being produced, as medical composite implants are light in weight, have high stiffness, and are bio-compatible. Carbon fiber composite-based prosthetics are also gaining popularity among conventionally used components in the medical industry. This has not only technically impacted the medical industry but also provided an impetus to the medical composites business.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The medical composites market is anticipated to add 2.4X value by 2031 at an expected growth rate of 9% CAGR.

Composite implants to dominate the demand pie of the medical components business over the coming years.

North America dominates the global market for medical components. During the forecast period, this regional market is anticipated to grow 2.8X.

The U.S. and Germany are key countries not only terms of value but also in terms of technology.

“Strengthening of inelasticity of medical composites to bolster market growth over the long term”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

What are the Key Driving Factors for the Market of Medical Composites?

Composite materials are formed by combining two or more materials. These materials have uncommon physical and chemical properties; they are combined together to produce a material that has required properties as specified by the manufacturer.

Medical composites have numerous purposes in the medical industry. These composites are being used in wound repair systems, implants, medical diagnostics, prosthetics, and surgical instruments. They are also used to make advanced devices for medical diagnostics or treatment, which eventually helps patients heal better and return back to their normal healthy and active lives.

Other benefits of medical composites instruments are, they are lightweight and stronger than other typical medical instruments.

Medical composites are being used in different X-ray machines owing to their provision of generating low level of radiations. This has strengthened their demand in X-ray technologies over the past half-decade. Such advancements in medical diagnostic devices have driven composite manufacturers to invest in producing promising products.

What Makes the United States the Largest Market for Medical Composites?

The United States holds more than 90% share the North American market for medical composites. During 2016-20, the country projected a CAGR of 8.3%. Such a significant CAGR was due to increasing demand for medical composite components that are used in various medical devices such as diagnostic imaging, operating tables, and others.

Mounting demand for lightweight and strong prostheses has bolstered demand for composites for prostheses applications. The prostheses business has bolstered over the past half-decade, not only in terms of valuation but also in terms of technological growth.

Rising healthcare spending in the country has also flourished demand for composites for manufacturing various medical components and equipment. It is anticipated that, over the next ten years, the U.S. medical composites market is set to grow 2.6X and will witness product sales higher than the historical period.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Medical Composites?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minor impact on medical composite sales in 2020. Despite the manufacturing sector being affected, the medical composites market stood high in terms of demand.

Surge in demand for diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, and surgical equipment has been observed, paving the way for strong growth of medical composite sales.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investment, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development. Ratings have been done on the basis of market share, market reach, client base, etc.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2018, Toray Industries Inc. acquired TenCate BV, a subsidiary of TenCate Advanced Composites, for US$ 1.09 Bn. This acquisition was carried out in order to strengthen the company’s position in medical composite applications, which include carbon fiber.

In 2019, 3M launched its new product Filtek Universal restorative composites. This new product combines a unique shading mechanism with an innovative material that not only gives efficiency but also a highly aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting effect.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing medical composites have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Market Players:

3M

ACP Composites INC.

Composiflex

DSM

Icotec AG

Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Material Hi-Tech CO. LTD

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics LTD

Polygon Company

PolyOne

Shanghai Cedar Composites Technology CO. LTD.

Toray Advanced Composites

Key Segments Covered in Medical Composites Industry Research

By Fiber

Carbon Fiber Medical Composites

Glass Fiber Medical Composites

Others

By Application

Medical Composites for Diagnostic Imaging

Medical Composites for Composite Body Implants

Medical Composites for Surgical Instruments

Dental Medical Composites

Medical Composites for Tissue Engineering

Others

Key Points Covered in Medical Composites Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Consumption Analysis of Medical Composites

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Market Share Analysis

Certifications and Compliance Requirements

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Medical Composites and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Leading export & import destinations of medical composites

