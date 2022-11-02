The Global Aerospace Composites Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of Over US$ 56 Bn By 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for aerospace composites was valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 56 Bn by 2031. Demand for carbon fiber composites is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 22 Bn, surging at a CAGR of 9% through 2031.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for aerospace composites attributable to factors such as growing number of air passengers, rise in tourism, emergence of low-cost carriers, and increasing need for aircraft fuel efficiency. Composite materials are used for different purposes in the aircraft industry. They can sustain their identities and do not join completely with each other. On mixing, these materials create a hybrid material that possesses better structural properties, which can be used for aerospace components.

The aerospace industry has broadly adopted carbon fiber composites for various applications, such as fuselage, floorboards, engine nacelles, fan casings, and interior parts of the aircraft. Increasing investments in space & research activities have boosted the use of aerospace composites in making fuel tanks and structural bodies of space launching vehicles. Composites find applications in spaceflight vehicles, satellites and payloads, and the launch vehicles that are used to get these to space.

It is owing to these multispeciality properties that aerospace composites are highly demanded in the aircraft as well as space industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Revenue from aerospace composites topped US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 56 Bn by 2031.

Key factors driving demand for aerospace composites are growing aviation industry, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and propelling space exploration and defence industry

North America, with the highest market share of 40%, will significantly contribute to revenue growth of aerospace composites over the coming years.

China’s market for aerospace composites is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% across forecast period.

Demand for aerospace composites in the U.S. was around US$ 9 Bn in 2020.

Carbon fiber composites accounted for 40% market share.

“Growing aviation industry along with propelling space and defence industry to surge demand for aerospace composites over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

What are the Key Opportunities on Offer for Aerospace Composite Manufactures?

Factors such as growing air passengers, rise in tourism, emergence of low-cost carriers, and growing need for aircraft fuel efficiency are expected to propel market demand for aerospace composites.

Manufacturers are heavily investing in research & development to innovate light-weight and cost-effective composites with high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent impact strength for the aerospace sector.

Increasing space and research activities have boosted the use of aerospace composites in making fuel tanks and the structural body of space-launching vehicles.

Composites find applications in spaceflight vehicles, satellites, and payloads, and the launch of vehicles that are used to get these to space. Solid rocket motors and pressure vessels for fuel and gas storage are typically reinforced with composites due to their superior strength and ability to withstand extreme temperature.

Huge expenditure by governments and continuous enhancements by aerospace composite manufacturers such as Toray Industries, Ltd. and Payload Aerospace S.L. are boosting the use of aerospace composites for the manufacturing of space craft.

Why is the U.S. Expected to Drive Most Demand for Aerospace Composites?

In the U.S., aerospace composites revenue was estimated at around US$ 9 Bn in 2020. Demand is expected to surge further across the forecast period.

Increasing demand for aerospace composites from commercial aircraft coupled with rising defence activities has been driving the market in the country. Increasing investments in R&D and rising air travel will further nudge growth of aerospace composites revenue.

Why Does Exterior Application of Aerospace Composites Accounts for Major Share in Terms of Value?

Owing to their superior attributes, such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, low weight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture, aerospace composites are mainly used in exterior applications.

Aerospace composites such as carbon fibre composites are used to make airframe structures such as landing gear, leading and trailing edges, engine nacelles, undercarriage components, fuselages, and wings. Besides this, aerospace composites are also used in engine components and propulsion systems of aircraft.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies to expand their product portfolios. Major companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the industry. Key manufacturers are also investing in research & development to innovate lightweight and cost-effective composites for the aerospace sector.

Some of the key developments are

In December 2019, Solvay and SGL Carbon entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to bring to market the first composite materials based on large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber. These materials address the need to reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and improve the production process and fuel efficiency of next-generation commercial aircraft.

In January 2019, Teijin Limited entered into an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TENAX TPUD). This helped the company in its medium-term growth in the aircraft business.

In February 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Renegade Materials Corporation, a supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry in North America. This helped the company solidify its position as a leading provider of solutions for aerospace applications.

Key Market Segments Covered in Aerospace Composites Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Fibre:

Carbon Fibre Aerospace Composites

Ceramic Fibre Aerospace Composites

Glass Fibre Aerospace Composites

On the Basis of Matrix:

Polymer Matrix

Ceramic Matrix

Metal Matrix

On the Basis of Application:

Aerospace Composites for Interiors

Aerospace Composites for Exteriors

On the Basis of Manufacturing Process:

AFP (Automated Fibre Placement)/ATL (Automated Tape Layup)

Layup

Resin Transfer Moulding

Filament Winding

On the Basis of Aircraft:

Aerospace Composites for Commercial Aircraft

Aerospace Composites for Business & General Aviation

Aerospace Composites for Civil Helicopters

Aerospace Composites for Military Aircraft

Key Points Covered in Aerospace Composites Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Leading Export – Import Destinations for Aerospace Composites

COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Aerospace Composites and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies



