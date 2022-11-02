Value Sales Of Bioactive Materials Are Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 11.3% During 2021 – 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bioactive materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021, and register a CAGR of around 11.3% over the projection period of 2021 to 2031.

While recent advancements in surgeries have led to a surge in the sales of medical devices, it has also triggered the sales of advanced materials that make surgeries effective and safer. According to Fact.MR, bioactive materials have also gained traction owing to their suitability in medical implants, human tissue healing, molecular probes, biosensors, and drug delivery systems. Sealants and patches developed with bioactive materials have shown to withstand lung pressures as well as efficiently treating lung leaks.

The burden of surgery from non-communicable diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases has been continuously growing, thus necessitating the need for advanced surgery support technologies. As the understanding of immune response to biomaterials builds with future research in this field, it can lead to enhanced incorporation of implants into host tissues, consequently nudging the demand for bioactive materials toward northward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Together, North America and Europe command over 65% of global bioactive material revenue, owing to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market in South Asia is expected to witness a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Revenue through bioactive glass ceramic is expected to increase 160 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

Powdered bioactive materials account for over two-fifth of global demand; however, demand for injectable bioactive materials is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Together, dentistry and surgery applications make up more than 70% revenue share of bioactive materials.

Top five players manufacturing bioactive materials accounted for 23% market share in 2020.

“The food industry has been ever-ready to adapt to new food packaging technologies. Sales of bioactive materials can gain significant traction in food packaging when commercialized.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Which Region Accounts for the Largest Demand for Bioactive Materials?

With an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn, North America would remain the most lucrative region for bioactive material manufacturers. The key reason for the highest market share is it highly developed healthcare sector.

The dentistry industry in both, the U.S. and Canada is advanced, and uses advanced technologies. The North American dental consumables market stood at US$ 7 Bn in in 2020. Besides, population to dentist ratio in the region has also been on the rise. Dentistry, being one of the core application areas of bioactive materials, is expected to offer significant opportunities over the coming years.

Why are Powdered Bioactive Materials Preferred for Biomedical Applications?

Powdered bioactive materials accounted for over 40% bioactive material revenue in 2020.

Biomedical applications, including tissues, scaffolds, and fixation devices need specific fabrication. Thus, the process, without rigid support structures is recommended, which involves the use of imprinted powders that support complex parts during the printing process.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Bioactive Materials?

Revenue from bioactive materials witnessed slow growth with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though growth remained positive.

As compared to nearly 12% year-on year market growth in 2019, demand grew by around 5% in 2020. Since, most of the applications of bioactive materials fall under the healthcare category, their manufacturing was less impacted with lesser restrictions being imposed on this sector.

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis, partnerships and product developments featured among the key developments in the global bioactive materials market.

Recent developments by key bioactive material providers are as follows:

In July 2021, Arthrex announced distribution agreement with Celularity under which the former will receive rights for distribution and commercialization of Celularity’s biomaterial products for orthopaedics and sports medicine that are placental-derived.

In June 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. announced it granted an option to Amasa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, to acquire a royalty-bearing license to utilize HyStem technology of Lineage Cell Therapeutics for the development and marketing of therapies for treatment of solid tumors under pre-negotiated terms.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering bioactive materials have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis

By Material

Bioactive Glass

Bioactive Glass Ceramic

Bioactive Composite Material

Other Bioactive Materials

By Type

Powdered Bioactive Materials

Moldable Bioactive Materials

Granulated Bioactive Materials

Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application

Bioactive Materials for Dentistry

Bioactive Materials for Surgery

Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering

Bioactive Materials for Other Applications

Key Points Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Market Share Analysis

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Bioactive Materials and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

