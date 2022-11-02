The Rate Of Growth For The ACL Reconstruction Market In The Forecast Period 2022-2032 Is A CAGR Of 5.2%

The global anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) reconstruction market is valued at USD 6.93 Billion in the year 2022. This market is expected to surpass the value of USD 11.51 Billion in 2032. The rate of growth for the ACL reconstruction market in the forecast period is a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032. An increase in sport-related injuries and new technologies emerging to address these injuries are drivers of growth for the ACL reconstruction market.

Most of the time, immature athletes and players in football and basketball are patients for treatment under ACL reconstruction. High-risk games such as skiing and football are prone to ACL injury. Non-contact mechanism injuries are seen in around 84% of people with ACL injuries.

In the geriatric populace, there are various other technologies used in other surgeries, which are also expected to drive sales in the ACL reconstruction market share. There is a rise in research and development to improve therapies that foster ACL reconstruction market growth.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1700

Historical Performance of the ACL Reconstruction Market

The pandemic has led to delays or cancellations of many orthopaedic surgeries across the globe. This has affected ACL reconstruction market share during the period. In the UK, nearly 10 million people were in wait for their knee construction surgery due to the pandemic in 2021. Apart from the UK, in the US, around 1 million spinal and joint surgeries were postponed by 2022, which has affected the demand for ACL reconstruction.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the financial ability of patients leading to the postponement of surgeries by them. These trends affected revenue generation in the field. This also has opened opportunities for medical practitioners to ensure a healthy environment and risk-free operations of patients.

The global market for ACL Reconstruction is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of ACL Reconstructions are available in various hospitals, orthopaedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and speciality clinics. Amongst the end users in the ACL Reconstruction market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres segments are expected to lead in the global ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period.

Technological Breakthrough in treating ACL Injuries

Conventionally orthopaedic surgeons had limited ways to treat ACL injuries. With the advancement of technology now, the damaged ACL can be removed completely, and a new ACL is reconstructed with the autograft or allograft. Collagen scaffolds added over the ligament are helping heal this trend and are getting attention as it effectively treats injuries.

Moreover, artificial intelligence algorithms are used for interpreting complex medical information aided with motion analysis helps in the rectification of ACL reconstruction parts. This technology is likely to be important in the case of rehabilitation and the postoperative ACL process. AI has been exhaustively focused on being used for radiologic images that are MRI. The possible application of AI in ACL reconstruction could be in terms of assessing graft status and identifying integrity in the revision of the process.

Regional Insights

North America reigns the global ACL reconstruction market share in 2022. This growth is anticipated to continue in the forecast period owing to a rise in awareness about soft tissue repairing surgeries and technological advancement aiding new innovations. Being a top sports country listed in Olympics, this region experience rises in sports injuries and demand for anterior cruciate ligament repairing surgeries.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second-highest growth rate due to the rise in the adult population in the region. Increasing sports participation and rising injuries are likely to raise ACL reconstruction market revenue further.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1700

Recent Developments

In 2022, Kerlan Jobe institute invented a novel technology BEAR Implant which is considered as first medical advancement to receive approval from FDA that enables body parts to heal on their own torn ACL. The new approach can mark a paradigm shift in the ACL reconstruction market. Unlike conventional ACL reconstruction, BEAR Implant does not need another wound site to extract the healthy tendon which is to be used in the reconstruction. The bear implant helps in ACL torn to heal on its own.

Segment wise analysis

A patellar tendon graft (PTG) is considered best suitable for ACL construction

Based on the procedure of ACL reconstruction is done using different methods like graft fixing, Patellar tendon graft. The ACL fixation method is widely used by surgeons to achieve rational knee stability. However, a patellar tendon graft is considered best suitable for ACL construction owing to its advantage that it enables faster rehabilitation than hamstring grafts.

Allografts help in healing faster

Based on the grafts, ACL reconstruction can be done using autograft, where tendons from patients’ other body parts, such as the hamstring or other knee. These take more time for rehabilitation. Allografts are where the tendon from some donor is used. In synthetic graft, artificial material is expected to replace tendons. Among all types of drafts, allografts are largely preferred by surgeons due to the fastest recovery and no additional damage to their own tissues.

On the basis of end users, this market is dominated by hospitals and orthopaedic centres. The hospitals see large ACL reconstruction rates owing to the availability of government funds that give financial relief to patients undergoing surgery. Alongside these, hospitals are anticipated to experience a rise in patients due to increasing injuries in the forecast duration.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

By Procedure Type:

Graft Fixation

Autograft

Allograft

By Fixation Type:

Femoral

Tissue Fixation

Bone Fixation

Tibial

Tissue Fixation

Bone Fixation

By End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography:

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

K.

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1700

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com