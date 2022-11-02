The Bio-Identical Hormones Replacement Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.1% Through 2032

At present, the global bio-identical hormones replacement market value accounts for USD 36,059.24 Million in 2022. This market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% for the forecast duration of 2022-2032. The valuation of the bio-identical hormones replacement segment is expected to surpass the value of USD 59,298.50 Million by end of 2032. Bio-identical hormone replacement process involves plant-based estrogens that are used to resemble hormones produced by the human body. In recent years, bio-identical hormone replacement has noticed rising demand as there is an increase in hormone-related health issues.

The hormonal issues rise with the declining levels of hormones with rising age. These changes are visible in weight gain, lower body energy, and lack of sleep.

Maintaining the hormonal balance in the body drives the growth of hormone replacement therapies. The rising lifestyle stress and increasing cancer cases globally are likely to have a stake in the demand for hormonal replacement treatment in the future. There is rising awareness about treating hormonal deficiencies, which is a key factor for growth in the market in recent years.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1137

Risks Associated with Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy that is likely to Affect Market Growth

There is considerable risk carried with these therapies, including side effects on the body and heart. There are incidences of heart conditions found in patients after hormone replacement, including stroke and attacks. As per the research of Cleveland Clinic, There is a risk of blood clots and gallbladder diseases associated with hormone therapies.

The compounded bio-identical hormones are associated with the risks as they are not approved by FDA and not suggested by health experts due to their long-term side effects. However, these side effects are more in the initial stages as the body is new to the inserted hormones, and with time body gets adjusted to the new levels of hormones.

High cost and potential side effects are major restraints faced by this market. The lower healthcare expenditure of poor and developing economies further hinders the penetration of the bio-identical hormone replacement therapy market. Rising demand for menopausal hormone therapy is likely to result in a supply shortage, increasing the struggle for players in the market.

Segment wise analysis

Oral insertion of hormones is preferred for ease of administration

Based on the way to administrate, the oral insertion of hormones has the largest market share in 2022. This is expected to grow in the forecast duration. Oral therapies are mostly preferred for the ease of administration associated with them. However, oral hormone replacement therapy has disadvantages, such as the need for daily dosing. These doses are relatively high compared with doses used parenterally.

There are variations in intestinal absorption and an increase in plasma triglyceride levels leading to alteration in hepatic proteins. Moreover, there is a concern about the elevation of triglyceride levels with oral estragon, an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Parenteral administration is associated with a new matrix transdermal alcohol-free and causes lower skin reactions. This method does not affect the plasma profile, unlike the oral route. There is a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases in parenteral ways owing to controlled trials.

North America is the leading region in the bio-identical hormone therapy market

As per the women’s health across the nation(SWAN) survey, around 80% of women in the USA have reported vasomotor symptoms that indicate the early start of menopause affecting their reproductive abilities. This opens the scope for the growth in demand for quality hormone replacement therapies in this region in the forecast period.

The rise in demand for these therapies is also attributed to the rise in the financial abilities of individuals, increased health awareness, rising health expenditure, and increasing women’s workforce participation in the region. Available healthcare support, access to treatments, and education available across people are reasons for rising demand in the North American region.

Europe remains the second largest market owing to higher per-person income and commendable penetration of health care infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific regions are also expected to drive the growth of bio-identical hormone markets in the future due to progression in government initiatives and changing social-cultural perspectives towards women’s health issues. India and China are anticipated to become major players in forecast durations owing to their rising health expenditure and growth in the healthcare sector.

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1137

Strategies by Bio-Identical Hormones Replacement Therapy Market Player

The players in the global hormone replacement therapy market experience higher competition as the industry is driven by key companies that focus on gaining maximum share and applying market competencies. These players rely on collaborations, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Standards of services, and assistance before and post therapies are also decisive factors for industry players to maintain customer trust and edge in markets.

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD received FDA approval for its TX-001HR: BIJUVA™ capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms of menopause. According to the company, it is the first and only bio-identical hormone therapy approved by the FDA which uses a combination of estradiol and progesterone.

The Biostation has recently launched educational eBooks for uncovering root causes and solutions for making customers aware of their health. These guides are designed to give information and treatment solutions leading to customer trust.

Bio-identical Hormones Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global bio-identical hormones replacement therapy market has been segmented :

By Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Other

By Segment

Menopause

Growth hormone deficiency

Other

By Type

Estrogens

Progesterone

Testosterone

Others

By Product Type

Tablets and capsules

Creams and gels

Injectable

Patches and Implants

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and academics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Reporthttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/1137

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com