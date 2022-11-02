The global portable dialysis machine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast duration. This valuation at present is USD 19.27 Billion in 2022. The global portable dialysis machine market is estimated to cross a value of USD 45.80 Billion by end of the year 2032.

Dialysis is a crucial treatment for patients suffering from kidney disease. The need for portable dialysis is based on the reason not only to reduce the travelling time but also the processing time of dialysis. Portable and home-based dialysis machines can make patients’ lives easier. There is a rising risk of renal failure due to an increase in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. These patients require easy-to-use dialysis machines which are portable and can be carried while travelling.

Restraints faced by Global Portable Dialysis Markets

The manufacturers of portable dialysis machines face hurdles due to complex manufacturing and lack of innovation. Moreover, dialysis machine production requires high-cost investments, which are challenging for vendors to arrange. There is a lack of training and research for the users of portable dialysis machines. The start-ups face difficulties right from arranging the cost of production to managing supply chain consistencies resulting in disparities between demand and supply of dialysis machines.

The demand for portable dialysis is financially burdening for many patients, which is likely to affect the growth of the portable dialysis machine market. The fluctuating raw part prices have affected the production of portable dialysis market players, where the supply and distribution network was disturbed due to the pandemic.

Segment wise analysis

Wearable dialysis machines to drive growth in the forecast duration

As per types of product, the home dialysis machines are likely to drive sales in forecast duration owing to the need for avoiding travelling and the time needed for dialysis in canters. However, wearable dialysis devices are also expected to see growth in future years owing to the need for dialysis machines that are easy to carry.

The wearable portable dialysis devices were challenges to overcome two major design problems of conventional dialysis machines- Firstly, to function with the use of powerful yet lightweight pumps, and secondly, to not rely on fresh dialysate. These portable wearables are intended to work of reuse of spend dialysate. Wearable devices aided with these technologies will likely see the highest growth rate in the forecast duration.

Based on the end users, the clinics notice the highest demand for portable dialysis machines while the home care settings are expected to mark fasted CAGR in forecast duration owing to the rising adoption of home dialysis and wearable dialysis machines by users post-pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America likely to fetch large market share in Portable Dialysis Machines

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global portable dialysis machines market owing to the rising number of chronic disease patients in the region. Nearly 60% of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disorder, which increases the demand for portable dialysis machines.

As per the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease publication’s recent findings, treatment of the seven most common chronic diseases, including losses in productivity, will cost $2 trillion dollars annually to the US economy by 2030. This has opened the scope for portable dialysis machine manufacturers in the forecast duration within the region.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow in terms of the portable dialysis machines segment, with the fastest rate of CAGR followed by a dynamic rise in kidney diseases in these countries. The lower food quality and nutrition standards in public consumption are drivers of this rising disease-prone populace.

The governments are supportive of technological innovation in medical devices, also opening ways for funding to vendors that are likely to gain positive growth prospects for the future.

Competitive landscape

Manufacturers Pumping in More Investments in the Market

The portable dialysis machines market is highly competitive where vendors are focused on the expansion of their supply chain to generate dominance. The key industry players investing more in the research and optimization of machine designs in order to launch wearable forms of dialysis equipment.

As the market is expanding these players need the high cost of production and maintenance of standards to ensure profit margin in the longer run. Companies working on product size and optimization of designs are likely to succeed in getting the attention of users.

The System One developed by NxStage is the first and the only portable hemodialysis system approved in the US. These machines are capable of performing solo dialysis taking care of patients and caretaking partners’ sleep.

The recent invention by Quanta SC+ has introduced proprietary disposable options that generate dialysate as per demand and eliminate disinfection needs. This portable dialysis machine is weighing only 32 Kg which is considerably compact and capable of being used in clinics and home setups.

Global portable dialysis machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region:

By Product Type :

Portable Dialysis Machines for Home Use Wearable Dialysis Machine



By End User :

Clinics Home Care Settings Others



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa



