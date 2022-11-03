Local Team Brings Awareness to Breast Cancer with “Pink Week”



New York, NY, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fintech team, Net Pay Advance, organized their second annual week-long event, lovingly dubbed “Pink Week”, for the employees. The purpose of this was to educate the entire team with more information about breast cancer and just how impactful it can be to those diagnosed, and those around them.

The event was designed for the team to learn about breast cancer through fun-filled events. Pink Week fostered team spirit and built awareness surrounding cancer, diagnoses, treatment, and recovery. Most importantly, it helped instill hope.

1 in 8 women will likely be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime. Since breast cancer can impact so many, it’s likely that a majority of people have been or will be directly or indirectly affected by this disease. It’s important for people to arm themselves with knowledge and resources.

Net Pay Advance is choosing a unique way of imparting this education. To keep the staff involved and interested, several activities were held in the office. Pink attire and accessories were encouraged. There was something new each day to keep individuals’ attention.

Janella Smith, Director of Finance at Net Pay Advance, is a breast cancer survivor. She spearheaded the annual event and shared her life-changing journey, “I have been very open with my story. Because of the situation, there was no hiding it… I wanted to embrace it and hoped my story would help someone else.”

The team at Net Pay Advance stood in solidarity with Smith by wearing pink attire and sharing breast cancer facts. The event brought to attention that timely intervention can save lives when Janella said, “I have already had two friends who were inspired by my story and found cancer very early by getting a mammogram when they had been putting it off.”

She further added, “I put mine off and it almost cost me my life…I was extremely fortunate that with the amount of cancer [they found], it had not spread anywhere else.” It became evident to Smith that more people need to get mammograms. Smith encourages everyone to get their mammograms in a timely manner.

Net Pay Advance kicked off the second annual Pink Week by writing well-wish cards for local cancer patients.

Finding the right words can be hard. Matt Bradshaw, with the Operations team shares, “I had [a general] idea at first. I decided to write ‘You got this, you KNOW you do!’ It was a message that has helped me in troubled times.”

Tuesday focused on breaking breast cancer myths and educating the team by hosting a scavenger hunt. Many myths were debunked throughout the week. Some of the key information included:

80% of lumps in the breast aren’t cancerous.

Monitor changes to breast skin; the size and shape of the breast; as well as new pain, discomfort, or discharge.

99% of individuals that discover early cancer live for at least 5 years or longer after diagnosis.

Contrary to widespread belief, there’s no proof that deodorant, underwire bras, cellphones, mammograms, alcohol, or coffee increase a person’s breast cancer risk.

Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer for women in the US, right after skin cancer.

Cancer statistics can be harrowing, but the Net Pay Advance team was presented the information in a unique way. Amber Eason, Training Support Specialist, exclaims, “Pink Week has been a BLAST. I’ve learned a lot and enjoyed the scavenger hunt… What an awesome way to make education on a very serious topic so much fun!” It was an engaging experience.

Two photo booth stations were set up in the office. It gave each employee the opportunity to take photos with their teammates and share to social media to bring awareness to breast cancer.

“It was cool to learn facts about breast cancer [from] someone who experienced it first-hand,” Kelsey Jones, Customer Service Supervisor, shared, “I love taking pictures, so it was fun to pose with my coworkers and learn together.”

On Wednesday, the team wore pink and posed to take a group photo. The photo was taken from above at a bird’s-eye-view. Together, they formed a pink ribbon, a symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Morgan Lyles, Junior Digital Designer, explained the setup, “They had a chalk outline for us to stand on, and people directing from the roof. More people showed up than expected… [Along] with the photo, the cameraman got some drone footage too!”

The highlight of the week was Pink Food Thursday! Employees brought in pink food items. “I had no clue there were so many options for pink food!” Rashaad Newhouse, Network Admin, said, “Bagels with strawberry cream cheese, pink rice crispies, and strawberry cake were my favorites!” The potluck saw a myriad of pink delicacies from desserts, snacks, and even a signature pink strawberry tea.

Friday ended the week with the last of the scavenger hunt, and a 50’s style Grease-themed dress-up day. Olivia Newton-John became an icon from the movie. What some may not know is that the star was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 90’s. She continued living for decades, until her passing in August of 2022. Over the years, she became a symbol of triumph for so many people with breast cancer. It seemed like a fitting theme to end the week.

Throughout Pink Week, teammates had the chance to participate in games and even group photos with coworkers. Individuals learned a lot about breast cancer through fun-filled events. Cancer of any form can wreak havoc in one’s body, life, and in the lives of loved ones. Education can save lives. Nobody has to fight alone. We’re in this together.