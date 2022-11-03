National Lacrosse League, TSN Announce 2022-23 ‘NLL Game of The Week on TSN’ Schedule

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, and TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today revealed the schedule of the “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” broadcasts on its linear channels for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. The slate of 20 marquee matchups begins with Philadelphia at Halifax (Friday, December 2, 6 p.m. ET) and Vancouver at Toronto (Saturday, December 3, 5 p.m. ET) during Face Off Weekend next month. In addition to the NLL Game of the Week broadcasts, TSN will continue to provide live streaming coverage of every game of the NLL regular season and postseason for fans across Canada on TSN’s digital platforms, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Each of the five Canada-based franchises will make numerous appearances on the “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” schedule, and all 20 games will be played on the home floor of one of the Canadian teams. Eight of the games will feature two Canadian teams and 12 will pit a U.S. based club vs. a Canadian side. Eight of the 10 U.S. franchises are scheduled to appear.

“Reaction to last year’s NLL Game of the Week on TSN broadcasts was tremendous, and we’re pleased to again partner with TSN to provide a stellar lineup of games, starting with Face Off Weekend,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “In addition to showcasing the tremendous home venues and passionate fan bases of our five Canadian clubs, we are excited to present the game’s most intense rivalries and a cross-section of the league’s top talent to our audiences throughout the country.”

The NLL and TSN have also announced the broadcast teams for this season. Back on the call will be Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire and Ashley Docking on most of the eastern based games, while the team of Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner and Shantelle Chand will handle the majority of the western games.

The “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” schedule is as follows and is available on the NLL and TSN official websites (schedule subject to change, all times ET).

• Friday, December 2, Philadelphia @ Halifax, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, December 3, Vancouver @ Toronto, 5 p.m.

• Saturday, December 10, Vancouver @ Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

• Friday, December 16, Calgary @ Vancouver, 10 p.m.

• Friday, December 30, San Diego @ Calgary, 9 p.m.

• Friday, January 13, Albany @ Halifax, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, January 28, Toronto @ Calgary, 9 p.m.

• Saturday, February 4, New York @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, February 4, Saskatchewan @ Vancouver, 10 p.m.

• Friday, February 10, Saskatchewan @ Calgary, 9 p.m.

• Friday February 17, Calgary @ Vancouver, 10 p.m.

• Saturday February 25, Vancouver @ Saskatchewan, 8 p.m.

• Friday, March 3, Buffalo @ Halifax, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 11, Albany @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 1, Buffalo @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 8, Panther City @ Calgary, 9 p.m.

• Friday, April 14, Las Vegas @ Calgary, 9 p.m.

• Saturday, April 15, Philadelphia @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 22, New York @ Halifax OR Colorado @ Saskatchewan, (TBD Flex)

• Saturday, April 29, New York @ Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Other highlights of the 2022-23 NLL Game of the Week on TSN schedule include:

• Long-time Roughneck Curtis Dickson will make his anticipated return to Calgary on December 30 after leaving in free agency this offseason for San Diego.

• A Saturday doubleheader will see several of the best stars in the NLL play all in the same day on February 4 as 2022 NLL Rookie of the Year Jeff Teat and the Riptide will play Tom Schreiber and the Rock. Following that game, Mark Matthews and the Rush will take on Keegan Bal and the Warriors.

• In a rematch from last season’s thrilling East Conference Finals, the Bandits will play the Rock on April 1 in what could decide the top spot in the conference as the league enters the last month of the regular season.

• The NLL’s 15th and newest franchise playing in their inaugural season, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, will play in front of a national Canadian audience against the Roughnecks on April 14.

The full NLL regular season schedule is available at https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network’s deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.