Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2022-2028

Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Industry Overview

The global Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market size is anticipated to reach USD 698.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity, food allergies, and other disorders are driving the demand for gluten-free products, including baking mixes.

In terms of product, the cookies segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2020. This growth is attributed to the high demand for flavored cookies in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and the U.K. Market players are capitalizing on the popularity of new flavors in cookies by launching variants, such as Oreo and red velvet, in innovative packaging. Moreover, cookies are popular snacks among people of all age groups.

In terms of distribution channels, grocery stores emerged as the largest segment in 2020 due to a high number of grocery stores worldwide. With rising income levels and rapid urbanization, modern supermarkets have emerged across all big and small economies. These stores offer extensive product variety, discounts, and even change their layouts to appeal to new consumers and maintain their market share.

Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free baking mixes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Bread, Pizza and Others.

The cookiesproduct segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 32% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The bread segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Bread is a widely consumed bakery product; however, the rising trend of low-carbohydrate diets has affected the product demand.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Natural or Health Food Store, Club Stores, Drug Stores and Others.

The grocery stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 63% in 2020. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period due to the presence of several grocery stores across all big and small economies.

The others segment that includes e-commerce platforms and online portals is expected to ascend at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Over the past few years, players in the FMCG industry have realized the potential of e-commerce and hence host their shopping websites to better cater to their customers’ needs and earn a higher profit margin.

Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key companies are engaging in partnerships, collaborations, product expansions, online marketing, and product differentiations to maintain their position in the highly competitive market.

Some prominent players in the global Gluten-Free Baking Mixes market include

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.

Partake Foods

Chebe

Naturpro

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

SalDoce Fine Foods

