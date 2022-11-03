B2B Sports Nutrition Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

B2B Sports Nutrition Industry Overview

The global B2B Sports Nutrition Market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are proactively participating in sporting and fitness activities as there has been a rise in the inclination to pursue a healthy and physically fit lifestyle amongst them. The surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers globally is supporting fitness goals of their members. The rising awareness of the importance of nutrition-based products is a key factor driving the market. Moreover, the fitness centers and gyms endorse sports nutrition products, thereby propelling market growth. Advancements in online business platforms are enhancing the accessibility and availability of products, globally.

Globalization has led to rapid change the lifestyle patterns, which has changed dietary habits. This, in turn, has led to nourishment deficiencies and an increased prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and obesity. Rising health awareness and shift in mentality from curative care to preventive care amongst consumers are boosting demand for sports supplements and products. Consumers are focusing on self-care and are meticulously tracking their nutrition and health status. Globally, people are getting concerned about their personal health and are readily adopting an active lifestyle. As per the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association estimates, the number of health club members witnessed an incremental growth from 58.0 million in 2010 to 73.6 million in 2019.

B2B Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global B2B sports nutrition market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Endurance, Strength Training, Muscle Growth, Recovery, Energy, Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement and Cognitive Repairment.

In 2020, the recovery segment dominated the market for B2B sports nutrition and held the largest revenue share of 24.0%. Rising awareness regarding a healthy and physically fit lifestyle with easy accessibility of commercial sports recovery products on retail shelves and online platforms is one of the major factors driving the segment.

However, the endurance segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the market for business-to-business sports nutrition over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing participation in sports and fitness activities like cycling, marathon, and endurance activities.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Gyms, Fitness Studio and Sports Academies.

In 2020, the gyms segment dominated the market for B2B sports nutrition and held the largest revenue share of 68.2%. Increasing membership numbers at gyms is the key driving factor for the segment.

The fitness studio segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast years. This incremental growth over the forthcoming years is attributable to the rising popularity of fitness studios, providing a wide array of sporting and fitness activities such as personal training, yoga, HIIT, functional cross-training, and children’s fitness programs to align to the health and fitness goals of members.

B2B Sports Nutrition Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key companies operating in the market for B2B sports nutrition are adopting business strategies including diverse product offerings, partnerships and agreements, and new product launches to gain market share. Some of these market players have recently launched new products in order to extend their product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the global B2B Sports Nutrition market include

Glanbia Plc.

Abbott

PepsiCo

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Clif Bar & Company

Science in Sport

The Hut Group

Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

Iovate Health Sciences

MUSCLEPHARM

Post Holdings, Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the B2B Sports Nutrition Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter