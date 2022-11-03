What is the Size (Volume and Value) of North America Sports Nutrition Market in 2028?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Sports Nutrition Industry Overview

The North America Sports Nutrition Market size is expected to reach USD 34.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. Many fitness enthusiasts and active lifestyle users are increasingly adopting sports nutrition products for maintaining health -and wellness thereby driving the North American sports nutrition market. Although sales of sports nutrition products declined drastically in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales are estimated to bounce back in 2021. It is attributed to growing consumer awareness on health and wellbeing and the benefits of sports nutrition consumption. Moreover, sports nutrition products for various applications such as endurance, strength training, muscle growth, recovery, energy, weight management, immunity enhancement, and cognitive repair are available in North America. It, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Higher consumption of nutritional supplements and increasing sports participation is supporting market growth in the region. For instance, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 39% of the population between 18 to 34 years of age consumed protein. According to a survey published by Statistics Canada in 2015, nutritional supplements consumption was 47.3% of the total population aged 19 and above in Canada. Moreover, the percent of the total population by age involved in physical activity of 150 minutes per week in Canada was 59.9% for the age group of 18 to 34 years in 2020. According to the U.S. National Health Interview Survey, 64.8% of adults aged between 18 and 24 met the federal guidelines for leisure-time aerobic activity in 2018. Growing awareness of fitness and active participation in various fitness activities is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America sports nutrition market based on product type, application, formulation, consumer group, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks, Sports Food, Meal Replacement Products and Weight Loss Products.

Sports supplements account for the largest revenue share of 62.7% in 2020. It is due to high consumer demand for proteins, such as whey protein, egg protein, soy protein, pea protein, lentil protein, hemp protein, casein protein, quinoa, and whey proteins.

Sports food segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It is attributed to the growing consumption of protein bars and energy bars.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss and Others.

The post-workout segment held the highest revenue share of 39.6% in 2020. It is attributed to the availability of a variety of post-workout supplements and increasing awareness of the benefits of post-workout supplements.

However, other segments accounted for the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Growing consumption of probiotics, meal replacement products, vitamins and mineral supplements, and during-workout supplements is contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on the Formulation Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Liquid and Gummies.

The powder segment held the highest market share of 41.9% in 2020 due to the high consumption of protein powders such as whey. High consumption of protein powders from athletes and gym-goers is driving market growth potential.

The gummies segment accounted for the fastest-growing formulation segment during the forecast period. Sports nutrition gummies are convenient, easy-to-use, and healthy alternatives to shakes, gels, or bars, and thereby driving the segment growth.

Based on the Consumer Group Insights, the market is segmented into Children, Adult and Geriatric.

The adult segment held the highest revenue share of 68.4% in the global North America sports nutrition market in 2020. It is due to the higher adoption of supplements and preventative medicines and the presence of a large consumer pool in this age group.

Based on the Consumer Group by Activity Insights, the market is segmented into Heavy Users and Light Users.

The light user segment held the highest market share of 72.4% in the global market in 2020. Increasing consumption of sports nutrition products to maintain health and well-being is a major factor responsible for high revenue share.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Bricks and Mortar and E-commerce.

By distribution channel, the brick and mortar segment held the largest segment with a revenue share of 77.6% in 2020. It is owing to high consumer preference and trust for specialty and general discount stores over other channels.

The online segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing initiatives taken by an online platform and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms is supporting segment growth.

Key Companies Profile

Key companies operating in the market for North America Sports Nutrition are adopting business strategies including diverse product offerings, partnerships and agreements, and new product launches to gain market share. Some of these market players have recently launched new products in order to extend their product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the global North America Sports Nutrition market include

Inovate Health Sciences

Abbott

Quest Nutrition

PepsiCo; Clif Bar

the Coca Cola Company

MusclePharm

The Bountiful Company

Post Holdings

BA Sports Nutrition

Cardiff Sports Nutrition

