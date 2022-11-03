North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Oxygen Concentrators Industry Overview

The North America Oxygen Concentrators Market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) along with other lung diseases is a major parameter driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9 million people suffered from chronic bronchitis and 3.8 million from emphysema in 2018 in the U.S. Moreover, 3.8 million people in Canada had asthma and 2.0 million people had COPD in 2018, according to the Government of Canada. The use of supplemental oxygen increases the survival rate of COPD patients. Thus, the increasing dependence of COPD patients on O2 concentrators is driving the market.

The increasing number of initiatives to promote awareness of lung diseases as well as the importance of O2 generators are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the American Lung Association works to create awareness of COPD and increase federal funding for research and development. Furthermore, the National Institute of Health sponsors a nationwide awareness campaign “Learn More, Breathe Better”, which encourages the population over the age of 45 years who are at risk of experiencing symptoms of COPD to have a diagnostic breathing test, and consult the medical professionals for treatment options. Moreover, technological advancements and the easy availability of a large variety of O2 concentrators are driving the market. For instance, in July 2020, GCE introduced a series of Fixed Medical Oxygen Concentrators including M50, EC-E100, and OC-E 80 for patients requiring long-term oxygen therapy.

North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America oxygen concentrators market on the basis of product, application, technology, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Portable and Fixed.

The portable segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 51.6% in 2020. In addition, the portable segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The fixed segment is estimated to witness slower growth as compared to the portable segment. It offers a stable oxygen source, higher delivery capacity, and is compatible with bed-ridden patients.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Homecare and Non-Homecare.

The home care segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 64.9% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from COPD along with the rising demand for home healthcare therapies.

The non-homecare segment witnessed a lucrative demand in 2020 due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for oxygen therapy products, which in turn is estimated to drive the segment potential in the near future.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Continuous Flow and Pulse Flow.

The continuous flow technology segment dominated the North American oxygen concentrators market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.5% in 2020.

However, the pulse flow segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to its advantages such as lightweight, high mobility, and suitability for patients having an active lifestyle.

Key Companies Profile

Key players are adopting various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some prominent players in the global North America Oxygen Concentrators market include

Invacare Corporation

Philips Healthcare

AirSep Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Inogen, Inc.

Inova Labs, Inc.

O2 Concepts

