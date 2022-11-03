South East Asia Telehealth Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

South East Asia Telehealth Industry Overview

The South East Asia Telehealth Market size is expected to reach USD 916.2 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Constant evolution of smartphones has made accessing telehealth and teleconsultation services more convenient and is expected to contribute to the growing demand. The growing number of users and technologically advanced smartphones are enabling users tracks their fitness, monitor health, initiate conversations with healthcare professionals, and book appointments.

For instance, several apps such as Doctor Anywhere, Doctor on Call, and ClicknCare have been introduced to help patients book appointments, track their consultations and medical prescriptions, and store their healthcare information over course of the treatment. Furthermore, teleconsultation and telemedicine are widely being adopted across the region since it enables the communication between patients and caregivers in remote locations.

South East Asia Telehealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the South East Asia telehealth market on the basis of service type, delivery mode, application, type, end use, and country:

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Remote patient monitoring, Real-time interactions, Store and forward and Other services.

In 2020, the real-time interactions service type segment dominated the market for telehealth in South East Asia and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.9%.

On the other hand, the remote patient monitoring service type segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to technology advancements in video conferencing systems and the development of digital infrastructure.

Based on the Delivery Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Web-based, Cloud-based and On-premises.

In 2020, the web-based delivery mode segment dominated the market for telehealth in South East Asia and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.2% owing to the availability of a large number of web-based telehealth platforms and growing usage rates of web-based platforms by patients and healthcare personnel.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to numerous benefits such as high bandwidth, easy accessibility, easy data recovery and storage, and better data privacy and security.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Prevention, Examination and Diagnosis.

In 2020, the diagnosis application segment dominated the market for telehealth in South East Asia and accounted for the largest revenue share of 80.8% owing to the increasing number of smartphone users, rapid penetration of the internet, and increasing deployment of telehealth services.

The prevention application segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness levels regarding the importance of health and fitness.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Tele-hospital and Tele-home.

In 2020, the tele-hospital type segment dominated the market for telehealth in South East Asia and accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.2% owing to the constantly developing digital healthcare technologies, growing government support, increased healthcare IT expenditure.

On the other hand, the tele-home segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to enhanced affordability, accessibility, efficiency, and quality of care.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Provider, Payers, Patients and Others.

In 2020, the providers segment dominated the South East Asia telehealth market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.4% owing to the rising adoption of telemedicine platforms by healthcare practitioners to reduce the growing burden on healthcare facilities and resources.

Key Companies Profile

Key players are adopting various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some prominent players in the global South East Asia Telehealth market include

Halodoc

Doc2Us

GrabHealth (Grab)

MyDoc Pte Ltd

Doctor Anywhere Pte Ltd.

TeleMe

Good Doctor Technology (GDT)

DoctorOnCall

Alodokter

ClicknCare

