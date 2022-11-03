Global Meal Kit Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 03 — /EPR Network/ —Global Meal Kit Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 13.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

The meal kit is a new concept in the food and beverage industry, in these customers, have a pre-cooked meal or half-cooked food products regularly, delivered at their homes or desired place. Meal kits are the halfway house between the takeaway and supermarket shopping. Due to changing food habits and lifestyles, a growing number of working professionals, rising disposable incomes, and a shifting trend towards convenience meals, the meal kit market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Other notable drivers pushing the global meal kit services market forward include customizing meal selections with mobile applications and improving the online food delivery system with advanced door-delivery assistance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the meal kits industry. The empty supermarkets, shut restaurants, dining for fun appear to the situation of antiquity. In this situation, the meal kits have converted a retaining grace for millions of homes.

Global Meal Kit Market Segmentation:

Global Meal Kit Market, by Offering

Heat & Eat

Cook & Eat

Global Meal Kit Market, by Service

Single

Multiple

Global Meal Kit Market, by Platform

Online

Offline

Based on the region, the Global Meal Kit printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Meal Kit. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Global Meal Kit Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Meal Kit Market:

Blue Apron, LLC

EveryPlate

Freshly Inc.

Gobble

Green Chef Corporation

HelloFresh

Relish Labs LLC (Home Chef)

Hungryroot

Marley Spoon Inc.

Purple Carrot

Fresh n’ Lean

Takeout Kit

bistroMD, LLC

CookUnity

Fresh and Easy

Sun Basket

Factor75 LLC

Trifecta Inc.

Snap Kitchen, LLC

Daily Harvest

Splendid Spoon

Diet-To-Go

RealEats

