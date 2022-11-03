Integrated Care Management Market Industry Share and Regional Growth Analysis 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-3 — /EPR Network—The global integrated care management market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030Integrated care, or integrated health, comprehensive care, coordinated care, transmural care, or seamless care, is a global trend in healthcare reforms and new organizational arrangements focusing on more coordinated and integrated forms of care provision, and its management is considered as integrated care management.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Integrated Care Management Market

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the growth of the marketDuring COVID-19, various companies and healthcare providers introduced different integrated care packages to ensure the safety of patients in their home settings. The demand for integrated care management has increased amid the pandemic to manage such integrated care services. Further, during the pandemic, people also opted for integrated home care services, as panic was their due to the high impact of COVID-19 on every individual and market.

Scope of the Integrated Care Management

The study categorizes the integrated care management market based on integration type, component type, integration method, integration level, and integration care model at the regional and global levels.

By Integration Type

  • Organizational
  • Functional
  • Service
  • Clinical

By Component Type

  • Service
  • Software
  • Hardware

By Integration Level

  • Macro
  • Meso
  • Micro

By Integrated Care Model

  • Population-based Model
  • Group and disease-specific models
  • Individual Models

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Peru
    • Rest of South America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • Hungary
    • Czech Republic
    • Belgium
    • The Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Sweden
    • Denmark
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • Myanmar
    • Cambodia
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The software segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR by component type in the integrated care management market

Based on integration type, the global integrated care management market is bifurcated into software, hardware, and service. Among them, the services accounted for the highest market share in 2021 due to the integrated care management offered by various healthcare giants to cater to the needs of the patients. However, the software is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR growth during the forecasting period. The growth is attributed to the growing investment in technology and emerging integrated care management software, which will drive the segment’s growth.

North America accounts for the highest market share in the integrated care management market

Based on the regions, the global integrated care management has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, North America accounts for the highest market share in the integrated care management market and is estimated to hold the highest market share over the forecasting period. Owing to the presence of well-established market players across the region, including IBM, Genex Services, and more. Further, the growing technological advancements across the regions will drive the market’s growth.

Key Market Players in the Global Integrated Care Management Market

On the basis of research and analysis below are some key market players adopting various strategies to enhance their customer base and market position:

  • Wipro
  • Integrated Care Solutions
  • InfoMC
  • Uphealth Inc.
  • Lightbeam
  • OSP Labs
  • Centene Corporation
  • The General Hospital Corporation
  • IBM
  • Healthedge
  • Genex Services
  • ExlService Holdings, Inc. and Affiliates
  • Philips
  • Access

