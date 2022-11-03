Fold Paper Towel Dispenser Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-3 — /EPR Network—According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global fold paper towel dispenser market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. These devices are commonly encountered in public restrooms, where they give hand towels for hand drying. They can also be utilized in places that require disposable hand towels, such as kitchens and hospitals.

The global fold paper towel dispenser market is growing fast in recent years and is likely to develop at a high rate over the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyles, improving living standards, and a growing health-conscious population all contribute to strong revenue growth.

The market for fold paper towel dispensers is predicted to increase due to the rising need for hygiene and cleanliness worldwide. Rising disposable income and their changing lifestyles are expected to drive demand for fold paper towel dispensers in the near future. Commercial facilities like restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and offices are expected to drive the demand for the fold paper towel dispensers market.

A kitchen appliance that dispenses wet wipes or dish towels is a wall-mounted folded paper towel dispenser. It’s a necessary kitchen equipment that saves counter space while also lowering the chance of water spills. Due to its expanding use among domestic consumer uses and business sectors such as hotels, restaurants, and hospitals, the product has seen considerable growth in demand over the last few years.

Moreover, The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest CAGR from 2022-to 2030. Due to increased investments by manufacturers and distributors and growing awareness about hygienic conditions. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to boost product demand even more.

Scope of the Fold Paper Towel Dispenser Market

The study categorizes the fold paper towel dispenser market based on product, fold type, mounting type, end-user, sensors, and region.

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Counter Paper Napkin Dispensers

Wall Mounted Folded Paper Napkin Dispensers

Recessed Paper Napkin Dispensers

Center-Pull Paper Napkin Dispensers

Lever/Crank Paper Napkin Dispensers

Others

By Fold Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

C-Fold/M- Fold

Rolls

By Mounting Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Surface Mounted

Countertop

By End-user Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Residential

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Education Government & Defense Others

Industrial

By Sensors Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Infrared Sensor

LIDAR Sensor

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Healthcare segment is projected to be the largest market share in 2021

By end-users, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Further, the commercial segment is bifurcated into healthcare, hospitality, education, government & defense, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The product is extensively used in hospitals since it aids in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Hospitals are one of the essential applications since people from all walks of life visit for medical treatment, which necessitates the use of bathroom tissue papers, resulting in a higher need for folded paper towel dispensers at this site.

Key Market Players in fold paper towel dispenser Market