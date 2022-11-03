Electronics Cleaning Brush Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

Posted on 2022-11-03 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-3 — /EPR Network—According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global electronics cleaning brush market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. An electronic cleaning brush is a tiny brush used to clean electrical devices. People’s lives have become increasingly intertwined with various electronic products as technology, and economic levels have improved. Electronic gadgets collect a lot of dust in their numerous interfaces and holes after being used for a while. Electronic products’ sensitivity and service life are affected by dust, and electronic cleaning brushes can help fix these issues. The surging proliferation of consumer electronics will significantly drive the demand for the electronics cleaning brush market.

Further, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets and the vast population base in the region. Further, the rise in technological advancements along with the presence of major market players in the region foster the market’s growth.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/electronics-cleaning-brush-market

COVID19 Impact on the Electronics Cleaning Brush Market

COVID has massively affected industrial activities worldwide. The production of electronic cleaning brushes was halted, and disruption in the supply chain was also witnessed. However, people spend their time at home, increasing electronics sales. The massive shift to online activities which require electronic equipment has resulted in the personal computing devices (PCD) industry, thereby augmenting the demand for the electronic cleaning brush market.

You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/electronics-cleaning-brush-market?opt=2950

Scope of the electronics cleaning brush market

The study categorizes the electronics cleaning brush market based on product type and application at regional and global levels.

By Product Types Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Animal Hair
  • Artificial Hair

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Commercial
  • Residential

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • the Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • the Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

 

The residential segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by application

The residential segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. Consumer electronics’ growing popularity and affordability have driven segmental expansion in the electronics cleaning brush market. Gaming laptops and notebooks have long been used for high-end corporate applications. Due to the increasing acceptance of Work from Home (WFH) and Learn from Home (LFH) cultures, the sale of gaming PCs, laptops, and notebooks have exploded in emerging nations. Gaming laptops/notebooks are in high demand in residential segments. Millennials, particularly students and working professionals, prefer to invest in gaming laptops/notebooks for high-end computing and multitasking, boosting the segmental growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/electronics-cleaning-brush-market

Key Market Players in Electronics Cleaning Brush Market

  • The Crown Choice
  • Green Straw
  • Brushtech
  • Nessentials
  • EuroTool
  • OXO
  • Jovitec

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution