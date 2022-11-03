Magnetic Rower Market 2022: Will Promptly Grow in Near Future 2030

2022-11-03

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov-3 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Magnetic Rower Market is anticipated to reach USD XX billion by 2030 from USD XX billion in 2021. The global magnetic rower market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. The magnet-based rower uses a magnetic break in the flywheel to produce resistance. The magnets are made into the flywheel, and users choose the resistance setting to meet personal exercise needs. The magnetic rowing machines will not increase resistance the harder or faster you pull. The Water rowers offer a smooth stroke that mimics the feel of real rowing and have infinite resistance, but they tend to be massive and less feature-rich. Magnetic rowing machines are often foldable.

Global Magnetic Rower Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global magnetic rower market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Magnetic Rower Market Analysis by Product Type

  • Solid Wood
  • Stainless Steel

Global Magnetic Rower Market Analysis by Application

  • Home Use
  • Commercial

Global Magnetic Rower Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Magnetic Rower Market Analysis by Region and Country

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Magnetic Rower Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies Magnetic Rower revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Magnetic Rower revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Magnetic Rower sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Magnetic Rower Manufacturers –

  • Concept2
  • WaterRower Machine
  • FIRST DEGREE FITNESS
  • LifeCORE Fitness
  • HealthCare International
  • Bodycraft
  • KETTLER
  • Stamina Products
  • Sunny Health & Fitness
  • ProForm
  • LifeSpan
  • Velocity Exercise
  • DKN Technology
  • SOLE Treadmills
  • Johnson Health Tech
  • Soozier
  • NordicTrack

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Magnetic Rower Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Magnetic Rower Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

  • Factiva
  • Statista
  • D&B Hoovers
  • Owler
  • Enlyft
  • HG Insights
  • Bloomberg
  • Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

  • Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
  • Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
  • Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
  • R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
  • Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
  • Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level

