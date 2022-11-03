Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 03 — /EPR Network/ ——According to the Regional Research Reports, the global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software market size was valued at USD xx billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach over USD xx billion by 2030 at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Definition

Natural language understanding (NLU), a form of natural language processing (NLP), allows users to better understand the text through machine learning algorithms and statistical methods. These algorithms take language as an input and provide a variety of outputs based on the required task, including part-of-speech tagging, automatic summarization, Named Entity Recognition, sentiment analysis, emotion detection, parsing, tokenization, lemmatization, language detection, and more.

Some example use cases include chatbots, translation applications, and social media monitoring tools that scan Facebook and Twitter for mentions. NLU algorithms are an example of a deep learning algorithm and may be a prebuilt offering in AI Platforms.

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Pricing

The Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software pricing ranges from USD xx to USD xx per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The main features for the software include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software market along with the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segmentation

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Challenges with Natural Language Understanding (NLU)s

A software can come with its own set of challenges. Natural Language Understanding (NLU)s, which are changing many industries and use cases (such as customer support and e-commerce), have some key issues which one should keep in mind.

Preference for human agents: Although Natural Language Understanding (NLU)s are great at many tasks, some contexts, such as those which require a significant amount of empathy, may be better served by a human agent.

Handoffs to humans: There might come a time when a Natural Language Understanding (NLU) does not have an answer to a question from the user. The system must be designed in a way to resolve this problem successfully. Typically, the best way to solve this is to transition the user to a human agent.

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market Trend

In addition, artificial intelligence techniques such as NLP software help make Natural Language Understanding (NLU) solutions easier and more powerful, providing more accurate results. Below are the trends relevant to this software.

Conversational interfaces

In general, users are looking to conversational interfaces to get answers to their burning questions. For example, they are looking to query their data more naturally. Since natural language understanding has improved, people can talk to their data, finding and exploring insights using natural, intuitive language. With this powerful technology, users can focus on discovering patterns and finding meaning hidden in the data instead of memorizing SQL queries.

Data-focused businesspeople, like data analysts, can benefit from conversational interfaces like Natural Language Understanding (NLU)s. Users can uncover the material they are looking for using intuitive language. Intuitive methods of querying data mean a larger user base that can access and make sense of company data.

Voice

Voice is a primal method of interacting with others. It is only natural that we now converse with our machines using our voice and that the platforms for said voicebots have seen great success. Voice makes technology feel more human and allows people to trust it more. Voice will be an important natural interface that mediates human communication and relationships with devices, and ultimately, within an AI-powered world.

Artificial intelligence

AI is quickly becoming a promising feature of many, if not most, types of software. With machine learning, end users can identify data patterns, making sense of content and help them understand what they are seeing. This pattern recognition fuels the rise of more powerful, contextually-aware Natural Language Understanding (NLU)s.

Competitor Analysis of the Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software Market

Analysis on leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report deatiled out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Azure

NLTK

PyNLPI

Kapiche

Gensim

Amazon

Natural

spaCy

SnowNLP

Stanford CoreNLP

openNLP

Epic

Caplena

MonkeyLearn

MALLET

