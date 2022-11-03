Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market Overview with In-depth Analysis and Experts Review Report 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 03 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global Urban Planning and Design Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2030.

Market Definition

Urban planning and design software is used to plan urban layouts and design 3D models of urban environments. City planners and architects use urban planning and design software to conceptualize how their urban designs would look in the real world. By creating 3D visualizations, urban designers can enhance their urban planning proposals and design urban layouts that abide by city zoning rules. Urban planning and design software is often used by architects, city planners, or any creative department involved with designing the layout of an urban environment. Users can integrate GIS software into their urban planning and design software to automatically import structures that already exist in the real world. This saves users time and allows urban planners to build around the preexisting infrastructure of an urban environment.

Urban Planning and Design Software Market Pricing

The Urban Planning and Design Software pricing ranges from USD 10 to USD 100. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. SketchUp is an indispensable tool to urban planners and urban designers alike. Unique in its ability to quickly and accurately render 3-dimensional forms, Sketchup provides users with an effective tool to visualize buildings, neighborhoods, and even cities.

Market Scope

Urban Planning and Design Software Market Segmentation

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



SketchUp

Esri City Engine

Lumion

3D Cityplanner

ArchiCAD

Esri

OpenCities

CityCAD

Giraffe

Modelur

