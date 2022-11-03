Software Asset Management (SAM) Software Market is Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2030

Software asset management is being adopted by small as well as large enterprises across various verticals as organizations are keen to optimize and manage their IT assets. This software is prevalent in bigger businesses as the risk of duplicacy of licenses, under-licensing, and over-spending on forgotten licenses. Automated software which keeps a track of all the required information becomes essential in such a scenario.

Other growth-inducing factors of this market include the need to control, optimize, and minimize the cost of software spending in the business’s acquisition, implementation, use, and disposal of software applications.

Global Software Asset Management Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global software asset management market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Software Asset Management Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Audit & Compliance Management

Contract Management

License Management

Configuration Management

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Software Asset Management Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Software Asset Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Software Asset Management Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

IT and telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Global Software Asset Management Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Software Asset Management Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Software Asset Management Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Software Asset Management revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Software Asset Management revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Software Asset Management sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Software Asset Management Manufacturers –

Snow Software

Flexera

Software AG

Ivanti

BMC Software

ServiceNow

Certero

Matrix42

Broadcom

Scalable Software

IBM

Microsoft

ManageEngine

Xensam

InvGate

Symphony SummitAI

1E

Lansweeper

License Dashboard

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Software Asset Management Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Software Asset Management Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

