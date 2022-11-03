Vitrification Market is spurred by Increase in Prevalence of Infertility and Infecundity, 2027

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Vitrification Industry Overview

The global vitrification market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2027. Several experiments and investigations have been conducted to prove the efficiency of vitrification over slow freezing, leading to its increased clinical implementation. Currently, most IVF clinics are using this method to freeze the eggs/embryos and deliver a higher success rate to patients, thereby driving the market.

Increasing infertility rates have significantly driven the fertility preservation space. Preserving biospecimens has become a common trend among consumers in order to avoid the subsequent consequences of delayed childbearing. Furthermore, increasing awareness of reproductive health has driven the attention of people towards the freezing of biospecimens. This has created commercial opportunities for players such as Vitrolife and IVF Store that are engaged in offering vitrification solutions for fertility preservation.

Vitrification Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vitrification market on the basis of specimen, end-use, region:

Based on the Specimen Insights, the market is segmented into Oocytes, Embryo, and Sperm

Vitrification-based oocyte freezing accounted for the major revenue share of more than 40% in 2020.

Embryo and oocyte freezing witnessed tremendous growth over the past years with the introduction of vitrification procedures, as it offers over an 85% success rate.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into IVF Clinics and Biobanks

The IVF clinics segment dominated the vitrification market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.0% in 2020 owing to the high usage rate of devices and consumables in these end-use settings.

The presence of a substantial number of biobanks has facilitated the egg donation process. The banks offer databases of egg donors which further aids informed decision-making by the individuals seeking IVF from donor eggs. This is anticipated to positively accelerate the revenue share of biobanks in the market for vitrification.

Vitrification Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The presence of an extensive distribution network for widespread presence across multiple countries coupled with an extensive product portfolio has contributed to the wide presence of these companies. Companies have collaborated with distribution partners to expand their business footprint. Furthermore, emerging players in the market are trying to expand their geographical reach through mergers, collaborations, and co-marketing.

Some prominent players in the global Vitrification market include:

Vitrolife

IVF Store LLC

Frozen Cell

Cook Medical Inc

Minitube

IMV Technologies

Coopersurgical Fertility And Genomic Solutions

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Biotech Inc.

Kitazato Corporation

