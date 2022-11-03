Downhole Battery Packs Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global downhole battery packs market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Downhole battery packs consist of high-quality and high-temperature lithium/thionyl chloride cells with an integrated Criterion IV battery gauge. It has components capable of withstanding the temperature rating of the battery.

These batteries are used in battery-powered downhole tools used for oil and gas industry exploration, drilling, and production. These tools require reliable power for communications, sensors, and other electronic devices. Thus rising demand for downhole battery packs for the aforementioned industries has driven the market’s growth. Further, the growing oil and gas industry accounts for the growth of downhole battery packs in the market in the forecast period.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Downhole Battery Packs Market

The effects of the coronavirus global pandemic have rippled through many lives and have upended aspects of health care, the economy, and transportation globally. Further, the downhole battery packs market is no exception. As businesses were shut down worldwide, road traffic grounded to a standstill. Quarantines and stay-at-home orders barred workers from operating downhole battery packs shuttered mines and refineries and froze shipments of manufactured goods. Economic uncertainty and mass layoffs had curtailed consumer spending. However, as the pandemic situation comes to normal globally, responses to this crisis, including government policies, emerging energy storage, manufacturing technologies, and the persistence of the research community, will lay a significant imprint on the market’s future growth.

Scope of the Global Downhole Battery Packs Market

The study categorizes the downhole battery packs market based on temperature and application at the regional and global levels.

By Temperature Rating ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

85°C

150°C

180°C

200°C

By Application ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Measurement While Drilling (MWD)

Logging While Digging (LWD)

Pipeline Inspection Gauges (PIGs)

Setting Tools

Pressure Gauges

Production Logging

Near-Bit Subs

Rotary Steerable Tools

Others

By End-use Industry ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Others

By Region ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The oil & gas segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by the end-use industry

Based on the end-use industry, the global downhole battery packs market is divided into oil & gas, mining, construction, and others. In 2021, oil & gas accounted for the largest market share in the global downhole battery packs market. Oil fields use batteries to power an ever-growing number of downhole tools. The downhole environment is very hostile to battery technology, with extreme temperatures, shocks, and vibrations far exceeding those found in other harsh environments. Oil and gas fields, commonly found in some of the coldest regions of the globe, often have low surface temperatures of -40 ° C. While the operating temperature at the bottom of the well can easily reach 180 ° C. For this, a downhole battery is the best solution for working at such high temperatures.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global downhole battery packs market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global downhole battery packs market during the forecast period. The energy demand has increased the drilling and completion activities throughout the Asia Pacific. This has increased the demand to extract more from each well, necessitating additional deep exploration. As drilling and completion activities expand, so does the demand for downhole battery packs. Chinese players and a few Asian players are projected to grow in the near future.

Key Market Players in the Global Downhole Battery Packs Market

The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with an increase in the product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors further.

Major Players in the market are: